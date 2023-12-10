Maine State Police respond to 20 crashes on I-95
Maine State Police respond to 20 crashes on I-95
Maine State Police respond to 20 crashes on I-95
Draft regulations are expected to be published for comment in mid-2024, with the final rules projected to come into effect in 2025.
Israeli hostages were singled out for especially brutal treatment by their Hamas captors, Thai farm workers freed by the terror group have said.
Former L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva joins 'FOX & Friends' to discuss the crime crisis as a result of progressive criminal justice reform
An accounting professor slammed allegations against the former president as ‘absurd’
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Burlington County JailEdward Cagney Mathews, 47, will be forced to serve at least four years of an eight year prison sentence handed down Friday after he was caught in a viral video in July 2021 hurling racial abuse at a Black neighbor and spitting on him. It later emerged that he had been terrorizing Black people in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, for years. Mathews was captured on video calling his neighbor a “monkey” and the N-word, while bumping his chest and
MONCTON, N.B. — The board of New Brunswick's Université de Moncton has decided not to change the school's name despite concerns about its connection to a problematic historical figure. The decision follows the release of a university-commissioned report that outlined colonial British officer Robert Monckton's participation in the brutal deportation of French-speaking Acadians from Eastern Canada. The Université de Moncton was named to reflect the location of its flagship campus in the city of Mo
A Minneapolis store clerk died after a customer beat him and impaled him with a golf club, police said. The 66-year-old clerk was attacked Friday at the Oak Grove Grocery, a small neighborhood store in a residential area near downtown Minneapolis. Police responded to a call just before 1 p.m. and found the victim behind the counter “with a golf club impaled through his torso,” according to a news release from Minneapolis police.
DUBAI/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -The armed wing of Hamas said on Friday it had repelled an attempted hostage rescue by Israeli special forces in the Gaza Strip, inflicting several military casualties, and that a captive also died in the incident. Israel declined comment, accusing the Palestinian Islamist faction of attempting psychological warfare against it. In a statement on Telegram, Hamas's Al-Qassam Brigades said its fighters discovered a special forces unit mounting a rescue attempt and attacked it, killing and wounding several soldiers.
Images from Gaza circulating on social media Thursday showed a mass detention by the Israeli military of men who were made to strip to their underwear, kneel on the street, wear blindfolds, and pack into the cargo bed of a military vehicle.
A man police accuse of trying to steal fuel in eastern Saskatchewan rammed two police vehicles and assaulted officers before he was arrested, RCMP allege.RCMP from Carrot River were called around 1:30 Thursday afternoon with a report of an attempted theft of fuel from a large tank in Arborfield, Sask., about 140 kilometres east of Prince Albert.Police say the man was confronted by a person they described as a "property representative," who was then chased in a vehicle by the would-be thief, acco
Authorities reportedly said that men in ski masks were seen on security cameras smashing a window and entering Reeves' home.
Gloria Hughes is charged with first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death
Toronto police are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy last Sunday as a homicide.In a news release Friday, police said they received a medical call to a home in the area of Dawes Road and Chapman Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 3. When they arrived on scene, police said a 3-year-old boy was found and pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators say the toddler was left in the care of woman who was not related to the child the day before.They said the toddler and the woman entered an "organizati
The Shelton house goes all out for the holidays!! The Voice coaches shared a behind the scenes look at their Christmas decorations.
The scene inside the Al-Nasr hospital ICU ward is chilling. The tiny bodies of babies, several still attached to wires and tubes that were meant to keep them alive, decomposing in their hospital beds.
The crash took place on U.S. Highway 59 just north of Livingston and killed a 15-year-old boy. The truck driver was arrested on a homicide charge.
A man was found mauled to death by zoo tigers in Pakistan when staff saw a shoe in one of the cat's mouths.
NEWMARKET, Ont. — Ontario's police watchdog says it's investigating after a man was allegedly shot by police in the stairwell of a Newmarket apartment building. York Regional Police say officers responded to multiple calls for screaming and a loud disturbance at around 10:15 p.m. Thursday when they located a 37-year-old man in the stairwell. The Special Investigations Unit says the man was shot by police and died at the scene. Police say a woman was also taken to hospital from the scene with non
'Christmas at the Opry' premiered Thursday night on NBC
Two 18-year-olds and a youth were killed and two other people were critically injured in a two-vehicle collision on St Peters Road in Marshfield, P.E.I., Friday night, RCMP say.A sixth person was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 20-year-old man from York was arrested for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and impaired driving causing death. The man will appear in provincial court at a later date. The incident remains under investigation.Queens Distr