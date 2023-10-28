Maine shooting suspect dead after 48-hour manhunt

STORY: The suspect behind a mass shooting that killed 18 people in Lewiston, Maine, has died, ending a days-long manhunt after the bloodiest episode of gun violence in the state’s history.

Police found the body of U.S. army reservist Robert Card in the woods in a neighboring town Friday night.

They say he likely died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Robert Card is dead.”

Maine Governor Janet Mills confirmed his death Friday.

“Tonight, the city of Lewiston and the state of Maine begin to move forward on what will be a long and difficult road to healing. But we will heal together.''

Card, seen in CCTV pictures carrying a semi-automatic rifle, went on a shooting spree Wednesday night at a bar and a bowling alley, killing 18 people and wounding 13 others.

Officials have not revealed his motive.

Investigators say his body was found near the Androscoggin River, about 35 miles north of the state’s second-largest city Portland.

Police were searching the river after they found a white SUV belonging to the suspect at a boat launch.

Law enforcement officials said the suspect was temporarily committed to a mental health facility over the summer.

Earlier on Friday, Maine State Police lifted an order that had kept tens of thousands of people in their homes while the manhunt continued.

Authorities also officially released the names and ages of the victims for the first time, and displayed some photos of the deceased at a press briefing Friday night.

The victims include members of the deaf community playing in a beanbag-throwing tournament, a father and son at a bowling league, and a couple aged 76 and 73.

One of the victims was the 57-year-old manager at the bar, who stayed on the scene to help even though he could have escaped, according to his father who spoke to Reuters on Friday.