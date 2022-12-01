Maine senator Angus King will seek a third term
LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for 157 yards to set an Eagles record for a quarterback, and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers suffered an oblique injury in Philadelphia’s 40-33 victory over Green Bay on Sunday night. Hurts also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns for the NFC-best Eagles, who moved to 10-1 for the fifth time in history. Miles Sanders ran for 143 yards and two scores as Philadelphia rushed for 363 overall, the second-best total for the franchise. Rodgers left in the third quarter w
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett wasn't seeking sympathy and he didn't want any ceremonial sendoff. After all, he's not leaving. The Browns gave him one anyway. Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Brissett's final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension. Afterward, the Browns gave Brissett a game ball before the popular 29-year-old channeled Brady,
The Canadians may have proved they belong in their World Cup opener, but it's time to turn those good vibes into results against Croatia.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Justin Fields was ruled out and Trevor Siemian was prepared to step in as the Chicago Bears' starting quarterback. Until something went wrong early in warmups. Siemian strained his oblique before the Bears' 31-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. And then Chicago announced Nathan Peterman, just elevated Saturday from the practice squad, would get the start. But then Siemian gritted through his oblique injury and threw on the sideline, along with Peterman. “Throwin
Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.
NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have a knack for beating the Tennessee Titans at their own game — by playing more physically and forcing the opponent into mistakes at the wrong time. They did it again Sunday. Joe Burrow threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 13:42 left to put Cincinnati ahead to stay, and the Bengals held off the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Sunday for their third straight victory and fifth in six games. “This is the kind of game that great teams win,” Bu
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is done for the season because of a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith gave an update on Pitts' status Wednesday after the second-year player revealed on social media that he had a procedure on his right knee the day before. Pitts, a Pro Bowler in his rookie season, sustained a knee injury in a Nov. 20 win over the Bears when tackled low. He was placed on injured reserve amid reports that he has sustained a torn MCL and would need surg
Brunch, beer and Canadian cheer — that was the scene Sunday morning at pubs and watch parties across Ottawa as soccer fans tried unsuccessfully to spur the national men's team to World Cup victory. At the Rideau Sports Centre, fans flooded in to watch the Canadian men take on Croatia in their second game of the group stage. Front-and-centre, however, was Vice Skračić, Croatia's ambassador to Canada. And when Alphonso Davies scored Canada's first ever World Cup goal just 67 seconds into the first
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 36 points and the Boston Celtics held off the Washington Wizards 130-121 on Sunday. Malcolm Brogdon added 17 points and Derrick White finished with 15 for the Celtics, who have won three straight and 12 of their last 13. It is also Boston’s second win this season over Washington, which has lost its last three. Celtics star Jayson Tatum missed his first game this season with a sprained left ankle. But his absence didn’t slow down the offense, as Boston jumped out
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and six assists to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 114-107 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Zach Lavine added 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Lauri Markkanen scored 32 points for the Jazz. Kelly Olynyk added 23 points and Collin Sexton chipped in 17. Utah lost its fifth straight. DeRozan scored 12 points and assisted on three baskets in the third quarter. He b
Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.
CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t
VANCOUVER — Alex Ovechkin scored twice — and made history in the process — as the Washington Capitals topped the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Tuesday. He now has 403 road goals, passing Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history. Anthony Mantha added a goal and an assist for the Capitals (10-11-3), while John Carlson and Martin Fehervary also scored. Nils Hoglander replied for the Canucks (9-11-3), who saw their three-game win streak snapped. Washington's Dary Kuemper stopped 31-of-32 shots and Spenc