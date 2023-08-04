Maine Medicare recipient impacted by wide-spread cyber attack speaks out

Reuters

OTTAWA (Reuters) -The Canadian economy unexpectedly shed a net 6,400 jobs in July while the jobless rate ticked up to 5.5%, data showed on Friday, cementing analyst expectations that the Bank of Canada will pause its interest rate hike campaign. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a net gain of 21,100 jobs and for the unemployment rate to edge up to 5.5% from 5.4% in June. The economy has lost jobs in two of the previous three months, Statistics Canada said.