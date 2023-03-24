Maine Celtics vs. Westchester Knicks - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Maine Celtics vs. Westchester Knicks, 03/23/2023
VanVleet spoke about the impact Toronto's home crowd can have on games and how the team's performance can affect the atmosphere inside Scotiabank Arena.
As the season nears its close, the Raptors desperately need wins. But a trio of Canadians for the Pacers had different plans as they also made NBA history.
"It would have f---ed with me if something were to happen to Ray and I didn't get a chance to amend this," Garnett said of his former teammate
Seth Curry and Callie Rivers got married in 2019
McDavid is the first Oilers player to score 60 goals in a season since some guy named Wayne Gretzky in 1986-87.
All aboard the hype train as University of Minnesota star Matthew Knies looks poised to join the Maple Leafs for their stretch run.
World Athletics has made the landmark decision to ban transgender women from competing in female international events.
MIAMI — Bianca Andreescu and Leylah Fernandez completed a first-round sweep for Canadians in the women's singles draw at the Miami Open with wins on Wednesday. Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., defeated Britain's Emma Raducanu 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 in a matchup of former U.S. Open champions, and Fernandez, of Laval, Que., downed Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko 6-4, 6-3 at the WTA/Masters 1000 tennis tournament. Andreescu and Fernandez join Vancouver's Rebecca Marino and Toronto's Katherine Sebov in the second
In his second stint with the Lakers, D'Angelo Russell is giving the kind of winning performances that are stirring noise and exuberance — and success.
USA TODAY Sports is here with everything you need to know about the NHL playoffs, including potential first-round matchups.
The debate over transgender inclusion in sport has intensified after a male-born cyclist won a prestigious women's amateur race.
It hasn't been all doom and gloom for the Leafs since pushing their chips in at the deadline, but they've yet to look like the contender they hope to be.
Fitzpatrick is the top seed in group 11 at Austin Country Club.
NHL players had their say on a variety of topics, including the league's best passer, most complete player, top defenseman and more.
Before France can think about reaching another final, they must first qualify and it will be Kylian Mbappe who leads the side out from now on, after captain Hugo Lloris retired from the national stage. Experienced centre-back Raphael Varane also called time on his France career, while 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema decided to quit following issues with manager Didier Deschamps. Antoine Griezmann publicly aired his frustrations this week at not being the new France captain, but Mbappe seems a positive choice considering what he has already achieved for Les Bleus alongside how respected he is among teammates.
Tom Brady's kids each have their own chosen sports, Gisele Bündchen explained to Vanity Fair
The Oilers' trade for Mattias Ekholm is paying dividends on both ends of the ice for a team poised for another deep playoff run.
Edwards, who retained the UFC welterweight title in London this month, has history with Masvidal
CHICAGO — At least one National Hockey League team with a Russian player has decided against wearing special warmup jerseys to commemorate Pride night, citing an anti-gay Kremlin law that could imperil Russian athletes when they return home. The Chicago Blackhawks will not wear Pride-themed warmup jerseys before Sunday's game against Vancouver, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press, because of security concerns involving the law Russian President Vladimir Putin signed i
Anthony Davis awoke from a quiet first half and dominated in the third quarter of the Lakers' win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night in L.A.