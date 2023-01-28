Maine Celtics vs. Birmingham Squadron - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Maine Celtics vs. Birmingham Squadron, 01/28/2023
Canucks fans were less than enthused when they welcomed new head coach Rick Tocchet to his first game at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P
MONTREAL — CF Montreal's roster remains in a state of flux to start the third week of training camp thanks to a tumultuous off-season. While Major League Soccer clubs usually try to sort their business before the start of camp, Montreal’s attack could look extremely different with both arrivals and departures potentially affecting the club's front line. A big source of the uncertainty comes from the Kei Kamara trade speculation, which has not stopped since the striker's public request to be move
Canadian Paralympic hockey captain Tyler McGregor has completed a 42-kilometre skate on the world's longest ice skating trail near Invermere, B.C., as part of his cross-country campaign to raise funds for cancer research. On Monday morning, the 28-year-old athlete made his third stop of his Sledge Skate of Hope campaign this year at the Lake Windermere Whiteway. The 30-kilometre outdoor ice track was named by the Guinness World Records in 2014 as the longest of its kind in the world. "The lake i
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Now that his shoulder isn’t bothering him anymore, new Milwaukee Brewers acquisition Brian Anderson is hoping he can recapture the hitting success he enjoyed earlier in his career. The Brewers announced the signing of Anderson on Monday, though the deal was initially reported Wednesday. Terms weren’t revealed, but a person close to the situation said the former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder received a one-year, $3.5 million contract and could earn an additional $2 mi
Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis
Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
CALGARY — Chicago Blackhawks rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber is playing like a veteran even though he's just two games into his NHL career. Stauber made 34 stops for his second straight win and 13 different players contributed a point as the Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 on Thursday. "Looks really solid and calm in there,” said Chicago coach Luke Richardson. “They're a big team and they get to the net and they're trying to get secondary chances. He just makes a save and even if there's som
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl
VANCOUVER — It's little wonder Andrei Kuzmenko captured the hearts of Vancouver Canucks fans so quickly. In a season marked by loss and frustration, the Russian forward with the dimpled grin, gravity defying hair and enthusiastic goal celebrations has been a rare bright spot both on and off the ice. And after signing a two-year extension, that bright spot is sticking around. “I am happy in Vancouver. Why not sign to two years? I think is a good deal for two sides," Kuzmenko said Friday. The deal
HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left
DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter, returning to the lineup after a five-game absence to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 150-130 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. The two-time MVP was joined by three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, putting the Bucks' prolific duo in the same lineup for the first time in more than a month. Antetokounmpo had been out with a sore left knee. Middleton, who hadn't played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee
Canadian freestyle ski star Mikaël Kingsbury won moguls gold in front of a home crowd on Friday at the World Cup event at Val Saint-Côme, Que. The three-time Olympic medallist from Deux-Montagnes, Que., claimed his 77th career World Cup win with 85.37 points, finishing ahead of Sweden's Walter Wallberg (81.69) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima (81.36). "It's an amazing crowd. I missed it," Kingsbury said from the finish area. "Last time we competed in Canada it was during COVID and we had no one at th
EDMONTON — The Columbus Blue Jackets didn’t look like a last-place team taking on the hottest squad in the league on Wednesday night. Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner as the Blue Jackets came away with a surprise 3-2 victory over the Oilers to end Edmonton’s longest winning streak of the NHL season. Johnson’s shot from the top of the circle went in off Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner’s glove and into the net 2:29 into the extra session. “It’s one of the best feelings to get an OT winner. Th
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed internal candidate Mike Pettine on Wednesday for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Pettine served as assistant head coach this season under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell. The 56-year-old Pettine has 19 seasons of experience as an NFL coach, including three stints as a defensive coordinator with the New York Jets (2009-12), Buffalo (2013) and Green Bay (2018-20). Pettine was the head coach for Cleveland for two years from 2014-15. O'Connell
Hurt hands are nothing new to Devin Gibson. It comes with the territory for a bare-knuckle fighter. "Fourth and fifth round, it's just really tough to want to punch the head," said the 28-year-old from Sarnia, Ont., known as The Canadian Assassin. Gibson (2-0-0) takes on American Albert Inclan (0-1-0) on Friday at BKFC 35 in Myrtle Beach, S.C. While the five-foot-six Gibson normally competes at the flyweight non-title weight of 126 pounds -- cutting down from around 145 pounds -- the fight will
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored a third-period goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Cody Glass, Cole Smith, Mikael Granlund, Filip Forsberg and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which has won three straight and five of six heading into the All-Star break. Juuse Saros stopped 36 shots and Juuso Parssinen added two assists. Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for the Devils, who lost in regu
Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes finished a full week of practice on his ailing right ankle Friday, and Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid pronounced his All-Pro quarterback ready to go for the AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes sustained a high ankle sprain in the first quarter of last week's divisional-round win over Jacksonville, returning after halftime to polish off the victory. That sent the Chiefs to their fifth consecutive AFC championship game, where th
Canada picked up its first two medals of the Para alpine world championships on Wednesday with podium finishes in both the women's and men's standing downhill races in Espot, Spain. Frédérique Turgeon captured bronze in the women's standing race for her first medal since suffering a leg injury in a downhill training crash at the Beijing Paralympics last year. The 23-year-old from Candiac, Que., finished with a time of 56.64 seconds, while Germany's Anna-Maria Rieder won gold (55.35) ahead of Fra