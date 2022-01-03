Mail service returns in Marshall Fire burn area

The Canadian Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Duron Harmon sees promise in the Atlanta Falcons, while coming to the realization they have only one more game left in their season, and his future beyond that is uncertain. Atlanta was eliminated from playoff contention following a 29-15 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Harmon spoke about the encouraging signs he’s seen in a team that began the year in transition under first-time coach Arthur Smith. “You come back and play to play meaningful games, to get to the pl