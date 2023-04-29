Mail Carrier Robbery Ring
Mail Carrier Robbery Ring
Jeremy Webster, 27, murdered Vaughn Bigelow Jr after 2018 confrontation in Westminster, Colorado
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/ReutersThe vast criminal network that is Russia’s power structure is starting to spin out of Vladimir Putin’s control.The president hasn’t just turned a blind eye to corruption, he has systematically channeled the malfeasance to prop up allies, jail opponents, install cronies in positions of power and—according to some reports—to make himself the richest man on Earth.The trouble with a national network of corruption—which has operate
Erick Aguirre, 29, told woman that ‘everything was fine’ after he allegedly killed Elliot Nix in Houston
A child rapist deemed too young for jail is to have his sentence appealed by prosecutors after a backlash led by JK Rowling.
The bodies were found during searches of wooded lots and sinkhole ponds around the popular Mexican resort, authorities in Cancun said.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/ReutersThe two tracks of Rupert Murdoch’s debasement of journalism have converged into one extremely costly crisis for him. It’s clear that Murdoch’s last years as a media tycoon will be spent paying for his criminalizing of print journalism and his primetime television assault on truth.Prince Harry’s onslaught in a London court on Murdoch’s British tabloids exposes the long and unstinting drain on the Murdoch purse of 16 years of litigati
Jefferson County Sheriff's OfficeThree teenagers accused of hurling huge rocks at passing cars and killing a 20-year-old woman last week allegedly took a photo of the crash scene as a memento.That’s according to an affidavit from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office cited by The Denver Post on Thursday. The suspects—Joseph Koenig, Nicholas “Mitch” Karol-Chik, and Zachary Kwak, all aged 18—face charges of first-degree murder with extreme indifference for the alleged rock-throwing spree last week
Authorities said the man also got into an argument with parents of students on the bus.
Police have launched an appeal for help from the general public after a woman awoke to find a naked man sitting beside her on a train to Edinburgh Waverley
Derrick Cooper says Los Angeles County sheriffs entered his home in the early hours of the morning
Carolyn Bryant Donham was at the centre of Till’s murder, underscoring a brutal legacy of Jim Crow-era racist violence
A Brampton mother says her family has taken a major financial hit after falling victim to a pizza delivery scam. Samjhana Shrestha said she thought she was doing a nice thing when a teenager approached her in a grocery store parking lot and asked her to pay for their pizza delivery with her debit card. The teen told her the Domino's driver wouldn't accept the cash they had. She did, and took the teen's cash in exchange, only to later realize she was the victim of an elaborate fraud. The scammers
John Hackett, 36, was reportedly found dead by his mother at his home after being assaulted at Snowhill Recreation Ground in Nuneaton.
The bucket was carried on the back of a wagon to the mom’s house, Louisiana cops said.
Eileen Mohan was preparing for this day, knowing the Supreme Court of Canada would rule on a case involving one of the men found guilty of killing her son more than 15 years ago. Christopher Mohan was killed along with five others in Surrey, B.C., in October 2007. He was one of two innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire of a bloody gang conflict that set off a years-long legal saga. The high court ruled Friday that one of the men found guilty of murder will have a chance to provide evidence
WARNING: This article contains details of suicide and sexual abuse. A man from Kamloops, B.C., convicted of repeatedly sexually assaulting his niece while she was living with his family is awaiting sentencing. In May 2022, a jury found Nihal Maligaspe guilty on two of three counts of sexual assault dating back 20 years to when Dinushini Maligaspe was studying to be a nurse at Thompson Rivers University. A previous publication ban on her name has been lifted at her request. During a two-day sente
‘There are some relevant US statutes here, and somebody on your side ought to be thinking about them’
Gary Harmon pled guilty to stealing 713 bitcoin in January. Law enforcement agents found a photo on his phone showing him posing in a tub of cash.
A former teacher and volunteer in Maple Creek, Sask., is facing charges of sexually assaulting two youth, and police believe there could be other victims. Dexter Bacsu, 64, was charged this week with two historic sexual assaults. A news release from the RCMP said both assaults happened on sport-related trips, one of them in the early 2000s. Police say they received the first report about a historic sexual assault on Tuesday. Officers arrested Bacsu on Wednesday and charged him with sexual assaul
A pathologist testified Wednesday that JJ Vallow died by asphyxiation while he had a plastic bag on his head and duct tape over his mouth.