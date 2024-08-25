Maikel Garcia's solo homer (7)
Maikel Garcia belts a solo homer to left field, his seventh of the season, narrowing the Royals' deficit to 3-2 in the 5th
Stanton's bat snapped at the handle, and the barrel hit Mahrley in the side of his head.
New Orleans Saints kick returner Samson Nacua nearly had a 109-yard return off a missed field goal by the Tennessee Titans, but stepped out of bounds at the 3-yard line.
This is the third time in Judge's career that he has reached the 50-home-run mark in a season.
Duplantis cleared 6.26m to set a new world record at the Diamond League in Silesia, his tenth time breaking the record since going pro.
Reese has taken the WNBA by storm as a double-double machine and the league's best rebounder.
Montana State is an FCS program, but went to New Mexico and defeated the FBS opponent, 35–31, in Week 0.
The Commanders' first memorial for Sean Taylor, which looked similar to a department store mannequin, drew harsh criticism when it was first unveiled in 2022.
Russell Wilson appears to have won the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback job after only playing one series in his second preseason game.
Bowden Francis was three outs away from what would have been just the second no-hitter in Blue Jays history on Saturday afternoon.
DaRon Bland had a league-high nine interceptions last season for the Cowboys.
Our fantasy football draft kit is here to help you crush your 2024 drafts and build championship-winning teams!
Boston Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen will become the first MLB player to play for both teams in the same game when a postponed game from June 26 is resumed on Monday.
Jones, who signed with the Cardinals in May, was arrested last November on a domestic battery charge, which was later dropped.
NFL Sunday Ticket’s newest enhancement to their multiview feature allows fantasy football managers to watch up to 4 games at once so you don’t miss a single moment.
Will we see the 2023 winners defend their trophies?
The CFP field is bigger and that means more opportunities for teams that have just missed the cut in previous years.
Anthony Richardson had a nice TD drive and a bad INT on Thursday.
A former Colorado assistant football coach reportedly attempted to raise NIL funding from Saudi Arabia. The efforts were made on his own without the athletic department's endorsement.
Nedoroscik had been training for the Olympics for years, and he’s looking forward to bringing some of those skills to the dance floor as well.
As their 2024 season begins in Dublin against Georgia Tech, the Seminoles are trying their best to put the crushing disappointment of being left out of last year's playoff behind them.