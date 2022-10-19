Mahomes vs. Allen: Greatest rivalry the NFL has seen?

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen may not have the playoff battles of Brady and Manning yet but the gunslinging quarterbacks are building an explosive rivalry that will dominate the NFL for years to come.

I don't mean to be hyperbolic here. I don't mean to overreact. I don't think I'm saying anything crazy when I'm saying what I'm about to say, but I think the Josh Allen Buffalo Bills and the Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs may be one of the greatest rivalries of all time. And this is why it's interesting, right? I was watching the game. I was pondering to myself, every time these dudes run into each other, there's this level of excitement that we really don't get with these average rivalries, right?

Think about a Baltimore Raven-Pittsburgh Steeler rivalry. That rivalry was more so based because they were in the same division, and it was very defense heavy, right? It was the Ray Lewis and Ed Reed led Ravens, and it was the Troy Polamalu, James Harris, those guys, it was that Pittsburgh Steelers, right? And everything else just kind of became a proxy of them beating up on each other over years, right?

Even if you go to the Peyton Manning and Tom Brady era, right? I think their rivalry was a little different. The Peyton Manning-Tom Brady rivalry more so came from-- and this is interesting because I think at the time, people were pretty much in a consensus that Peyton Manning was the better quarterback. That's going to be important. Y'all write that down. That will be on the test. The Peyton Manning-Tom Brady rivalry came from them meeting in the playoffs all the time, right?

But it was still just this very safe offense. I don't think that we had the same level of excitement from those games, right? Because they were just Peyton doing the right thing. It was just Tom Brady kind of whatever, whatever. This Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes rivalry comes from pure explosion and big plays. That's why I think this is different. Like, we've seen teams come together all the time and build this rivalry from, OK, well, it's just going to come down to whoever wins.

This product for the National Football League, this Chiefs versus Bills thing, this is so different because Josh Allen takes his dudes, he takes Diggs, he takes Isaiah McKenzie, he takes Gabe Davis, he just throws those dudes on his back, right? And then we walk over, we look at Pat Mahomes and what he's doing. And it's not like Pat Mahomes has this all-star group of wide receivers that we once considered them because Tyreek Hill kind of elevates things.

But Pat Mahomes just kind of took JuJu and he's taking Travis Kelce, who is the man, and you go and get Mecole Hardman, they said, all right, I got my guys. You got your guys, and we're just going to play a good old game of shootout. And that's what I think makes this thing a lot more fun, you know what I mean? Like, even in the Ravens-Pittsburgh things, man, you know, nobody cares about Jerome Bettis and Willie Parker getting crazy, you know? I think that's just a product of how football has evolved and how offenses have evolved. The game had to be run heavy back in the day. It had to be defensive centric back in the day.

Man, with this being a passing league and offensive coordinators getting smarter, and we're rub routing and making it easier for offenses to be offenses, there are a lot more explosive plays nowadays than there ever have been. So I just don't think it's a coincidence that you take the two best dudes in the league, and there's one dude as clearly better than the other guy. I don't think it's a conversation. Pat Mahomes is clearly better than Josh Allen. I mean, we can have a conversation about it if you want to. Y'all let me know how you feel. I definitely think Pat's the better guy.

But those two types, they're similar types of dudes, right? That whole gunslinger quarterback thing, right? If you take two gunslinger quarterbacks and their offenses and their offensive personnel, and you put those things together, you let those dudes come together and just fly. First of all, the NFL is going to be running at the idea that, hey, maybe we should try to get these dudes every year, but not only that, just like with Brady, just like with Manning, they are going to constantly meet each other in the playoffs.

That's what makes this thing fun. That's where rivalries really come from, right? A lot of people try to push the division rival situation, right? Buffalo, they haven't a care in the world what Bailey Zappe's doing with the New England Patriots. You know, and Pat Mahomes, who is a part of the AFC West, and we have respect for the AFC West, but Pat Mahomes isn't worried about Derek Carr. He's not worried about Russell Wilson and what the Broncos are doing, right?

Yeah, they have to focus on those division rivals. I'm using that word loosely there. They have to focus on the division rivals, but they're only worried about those rivals in the context of, hey, we got to get to the playoffs because we have to see these dudes again. Pat Mahomes is going to see Russell Wilson. He's going to see Derek Carr. Like, he's going to see his typical guys that he runs across. Look, Justin Herbert, all that, but he's going to be focused on beating those guys because they want to be the dudes that knock Josh Allen out of the playoffs on the way to the Super Bowl.

And I bet you Josh Allen has that same mindset when he thinks about Pat Mahomes. Now, Josh Allen won the battle this time, but Pat Mahomes was the one that knocked Josh out of the playoffs last year, right? Let's see what happens.