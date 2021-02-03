Mahomes can join rare company with Super Bowl win
If Patrick Mahomes wins another ring on Sunday, he'll join the likes of Peyton Manning and John Elway as quarterbacks with two or more championships.
Schottenheimer is one of the winningest coaches in NFL history and the most successful coach without a Super Bowl or NFL championship.
Doug Armstrong will lead the Hockey Canada executive team tasked with re-capturing Olympic gold.
Jared Goff thanked the fans for supporting him "through all the ups and downs."
The GOAT has apparently forgotten how it feels to reach the Super Bowl for the first time. And probably the second and third, too.
Players preparing for the year's first Grand Slam tournament, which is supposed to begin Monday, must isolate at their hotels until they test negative for the illness.
Tokyo Olympics organizers have released the first of four playbooks to help participants enter and exit Japan safely.
The veteran left-hander has agreed to a minor league contract that includes an invitation to spring training, according to a person familiar with the deal.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback talked to reporters on Zoom before the Super Bowl.
It should be a long debut season on an NHL beat for Peter Baugh — even in a pandemic-shortened schedule.
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet spoke to media after his franchise record 54 points against the Magic. He's explains why he knew it would be a good shooting night and what DeMar DeRozan said to him after the game.
Keyontae Johnson's basketball future remains unclear.
A new ESPN documentary breaks down the reality behind the feud of Al Davis and Pete Rozelle.
TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows are the latest Canadian team to move south of the border to start their season. Major League Rugby announced Wednesday that the Arrows will share facilities with Rugby ATL in Marietta, Ga., because of pandemic-related border restrictions. The Atlanta franchise plays at Life University's Lupo Field, some 35 kilometres northwest of the city. The San Diego Legion had previously announced they will play their home games in Las Vegas because of the COVID-19 situation in California. "The two teams have worked in concert with the league, showing a dedication and passion to keep professional rugby moving in the right direction in North America,” MLR commissioner George Killebrew said of Toronto and San Diego. The Arrows said they do not know how long they will have to play south of the border. The North American league is home to some 60 Canadians, according to national team coach Kingsley Jones. MLR also released a revised schedule Wednesday, due to the decision by the expansion Dallas Jackals to put off play until 2022. Opening day for the league's fourth season remains March 20 when the Arrows open against Rugby ATL. The Arrows plan to open training camp Monday at home. "We'll simply go down for the first game as normal and then stay there," said Mark Winokur, COO and GM of the Arrows. Winokur said the team chose Atlanta because it was in the same time zone as Toronto and offered good travel options via Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. "Good relationship with their (Rugby ATL) team, good facilities, good weather," he added. "A willingness on their part to work with us. I mean it's a big ask." Winokur said the Arrows travelling party will number "less than 40" with close to 30 of those players. A few players won't be able to go south due to work or family commitments, he said. The team will stay at a local hotel to start. Winokur says the Arrows will investigate other options as needed. "It's very complicated," Winokur said of the move. "There's insurance issues, visa issues. Then there's everybody's personal issue. I would say it's not something that I would want to do again. But given the circumstances, you've got to do what you've got to do." The season will feature 12 teams competing over 18 weeks in a two-conference balanced schedule. The top two seeds from each conference will qualify for the post-season with the championship game scheduled for Aug. 1. While San Diego is moving out of California, Winokur said it was his understanding that expansion Los Angeles is staying put. MLR was five weeks into its 2020 season when it halted play temporarily on March 12 due to the pandemic. A week later it called off the season. Baseball's Blue Jays played out of Buffalo, N.Y., last year while Major League Soccer's Toronto FC, Vancouver Whitecaps and CF Montreal relocated to East Hartford, Conn., Portland and Harrison, NJ., respectively. The NBA's Toronto Raptors have started this season playing home games in Tampa, Fla., Revised Toronto Arrows 2021 MLR Schedule March 20: at Rugby ATL. March 27: at Utah Warriors. April 3: at Old Glory DC. April 10: vs. Los Angeles Giltinis. April 17: vs. Seattle Seawolves. April 25: at Rugby United New York. May 2: at NOLA Gold. May 9: vs. Rugby ATL. May 15 at Houston Sabercats. Week 10: Bye. May 29: at New England Free Jacks. June 6:vs. San Diego Legion. June 12: at Austin Gilgronis. June 20: vs. NOLA Gold. June 27: vs. Rugby United New York. July 4: vs. Old Glory DC. July 11: vs. New England Free Jacks. Week 18: Bye. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
ROME — Edin Džeko has been stripped of Roma’s captaincy after falling out with coach Paulo Fonseca. Džeko was left off Roma’s squad for a recent Serie A game amid tensions following a 3-0 derby loss to Lazio and a surprising Italian Cup defeat to Spezia. “A club must abide by discipline, rules and a code of conduct that needs to be followed and respected,” new Roma general manager Tiago Pinto said Wednesday. “Right now Edin is not the squad’s captain.” There had been speculation that Džeko would go to Inter Milan during the transfer window in a swap deal with Alexis Sanchez. But the deal didn’t happen. Lorenzo Pellegrini has been wearing the captain’s armband since Džeko was benched and he now appears set to officially become the club’s latest Roman-born captain after the likes of Francesco Totti and Daniele De Rossi. Pinto said Roma is in talks to extend Pellegrini’s contract, which is currently due to expire after next season. “Everyone in the club believes that he perfectly represents our values,” Pinto said. “He’s a young and talented player with a strong identity within the club. But at the same time he’s a team worker.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
CALGARY — Doug Armstrong will be the general manager of Canada's men's Olympic hockey team if NHL players participate next year in Beijing. Hockey Canada announced Wednesday the St. Louis Blues GM has secured the top role after serving on the management team that helped the country win gold medals in Vancouver in 2010 and Sochi in 2014. "Any time you're asked to participate for Hockey Canada, it's a great honour," Armstrong said during a news conference in St. Louis. "Certainly at the Olympics, working with the guys I get to work with is going to be a special thrill. We're hoping the NHL and the NHLPA can continue to find a way to get us there. We'll work towards (the event) like we're going." Armstrong, who was also GM of Canada's gold medal-winning team at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, won the Stanley Cup in 2019 and the NHL's GM of the year award in 2011-12. "I sort of use the analogy it's like playing Russian roulette being the manager of Team Canada," Armstrong said. "It's exhilarating, it's nervousness and it's a lot of fun and you only get to lose once. "You know the rules going in. There's great expectations in Canada to put a team on the ice that's productive, that fights and wins gold medals. That's our goal going in. You understand the pressures that goes with it. You understand there's 38 million people that are going to have questions about the team we pick. You just move on and do the best you can and hope it works out." Canada management staff for the 2022 Olympics also includes associate general manager Ken Holland of the Edmonton Oilers, assistant general managers Ron Francis of the Seattle Kraken, Roberto Luongo of the Florida Panthers, Don Sweeney of the Boston Bruins and senior vice-president of national teams Scott Salmond of Hockey Canada. The management group will be overseen by Hockey Canada president Tom Renney and chief operating officer Scott Smith. “Under Doug’s leadership, as well as that of our entire management group, we’re thrilled to task them to lead us into 2022, with the opportunity to oversee our staff and players as they compete for an Olympic gold medal," Renney said in a statement. The NHL declined to participate in the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, after sending its players to the five previous Olympics. But the league and the NHL Players' Association greenlighted negotiations with the International Olympic Committee and the International Ice Hockey Federation on participation at the 2022 and 2026 Winter Games when the two sides extended the current collective bargaining agreement in July. Canada won bronze with a team made up of mostly European-based professionals in 2018. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2021. The Canadian Press
Will Muschamp, the former head coach at Florida and South Carolina, was fired as an SEC head coach for the second time back in November.
The league got a large A+ on the 35th annual National Women and Girls in Sport Day.
Alabama's 2017 class powered the Crimson Tide to a 13-0 season and the national title. Its 2021 class is even better.
The National Women's Hockey League bubble has burst. The league announced on social media the 2021 NWHL season has been suspended due to COVID-19 concerns just one day before playoffs were set to begin. "The NWHL and the Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) have agreed, due to new positive COVID-19 tests and the resulting safety concerns for the players, their respective staff & the community that the remainder of the 2021 NWHL Season in Lake Placid have been suspended," the league said in a statement. Prior to the suspension, the Connecticut Whale and the Metropolitan Riveters withdrew due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests. More to come.
Tokyo is a conversation topic in the vehicle when Justin Kripps and his bobsled crew are on long road trips in Europe. Canada's winter athletes are emotionally invested in their summer brethren competing in Tokyo's Olympic and Paralympic Games, which were postponed from 2020 to this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Empathy, yes, but Tokyo pulling off its Games in a pandemic this summer would create more certainty that Beijing's 2022 Winter Games will go ahead six months later. "It is like a test event for our Olympics," Kripps said. "You can really confidently go into the Beijing Games if you had the Tokyo Games executed, and hopefully everything goes really well." Beijing's Winter Olympics open exactly one year from Thursday, Feb. 4, 2022, followed by the Paralympic Winter Games a month later. Beijing has more time for the world to tame the virus, or to adopt Tokyo's adaptations if it can't. "I just hope for a normal Olympic Games," said two-time Olympic moguls champion Mikael Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que. "For my teammates who are going with me and it's going to be their first Olympics, I want for all the people experiencing the Olympics for the first time to know how special it is. "I don't know where we'll be at a year from now. At this point last year, we didn't even know what COVID was. A lot changed in one year, so hopefully it will change in a good direction." Canada is a world winter sport power, ranking third in overall medals with 29, including 11 gold, behind Norway (39) and Germany (31) in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Canada's Paralympic team ranked second with 28 medals, including eight gold, behind the United States (36). "When we set our sights to improve, there's not a lot of spots up the ladder to go and yet we are determined, or least to set our sights on that Pyeongchang performance, and we're trying at a minimum to equal that," Canadian Olympic Committee chief executive officer David Shoemaker said.. "The COVID environment has certainly created a number of challenges in our quest to do so. We do think the Beijing Winter Games can be a real celebration of resilience for us and our Olympic team." There isn't a Canadian athlete aspiring to be in Beijing who hasn't had World Cups or world championships cancelled, postponed or relocated this winter. The third year of the Olympic quadrennial is when athletes start qualifying for the upcoming Games. "It puts more pressure on the beginning of next season going into the Games, that we'll only have those events to qualify," said freestyle skier Rachael Karker of Erin, Ont. "It's almost hard to think about right now." The level of international competition varies wildly from sport to sport, with outdoor snow and ice events and their lower risk of virus transmission faring far better than indoor sport. Canada's alpine skiers race regularly, albeit in an ever-changing calendar. They'll get a world championship starting Monday in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, as will Canada's bobsled and skeleton teams starting Friday in Altenberg, Germany. "I think we're extremely lucky to be able to do it," said Kripps, an Olympic two-man bobsled champion from Summerland, B.C. Every short-track speedskating World Cup in 2020-21 was cancelled with only March's world championship remaining on the calendar. Canada's top figure skaters have been limited to one event in which performances in their home rinks were recorded and judged over time. Canada's para-alpine ski team that produced a dozen medals in Pyeongchang saw its world championship in Norway and test events in Beijing cancelled because of the pandemic. The federal government's recent requirement to quarantine in hotels for three nights and be tested at their own expense upon arrival in Canada, makes travelling to what little competition remains cost-prohibitive for 17 athletes, said high-performance director Matt Hallatt. So the para-alpine team will not race this winter. "There's no question, particularly on the para-front, that's it's been a challenge for the kind of activity, the kind of training and competition outside of Canada that we would normally enjoy, especially a year out to a Winter Games," Canadian Paralympic Committee chief executive officer Karen O'Neill said. The women's hockey team hasn't played an international game in almost a year and awaits confirmation a world championship will happen in Nova Scotia in April. The women normally congregate in Calgary in August to begin preparing for the Winter Games. "We're really working hard towards Beijing," captain Marie Philip-Poulin said. "It's our goal, but also the Summer Olympics, they're in my heart. I really hope everything is going to go well for them and for us after." Canada's long-track speed skaters began competing in a World Cup bubble in Heerenveen, the Netherlands, last month and remain there for next week's world championship. National-level curling gets underway in Calgary later this month for the first time since last March's Tim Hortons Brier in Kingston, Ont. "Outdoor sports have had more success," Own The Podium chief executive officer Anne Merklinger said. "Certainly with each one of those indoor competitions, it's a learning for other indoor sports for sure. The curling bubble in Calgary will be another one. "I think as a nation we're getting better and better at managing the risk, regardless of whether it's outdoors or indoors." Canada is a regular stop on the international winter sport circuit, but mandatory quarantines made hosting the world impossible this winter. Many Canadians who travelled to compete either delayed the start of their seasons or won't come home until their season ends in the spring. A backdrop for this flux a year out from Beijing are the political drumbeats over host China's human-rights record. A coalition of 180 rights groups Wednesday called for a Beijing Games boycott tied to reported human rights abuses against ethnic minorities in China. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2021. Follow @DLSpencer10 on Twitter Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press