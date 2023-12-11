Mahomes: 'Every week we're talking about something'

The Daily Beast

Guglielmo Mangiapane/ReutersPriscilla Presley thinks of her former husband, rock icon Elvis Presley, every day, and continues to feel his presence when she visits Graceland. In an interview with the U.K. Sunday Times, Priscilla said, “Obviously I do spend time at Graceland, and I can still feel Elvis’ spirit there. To be honest, there isn’t a day goes by when I don’t think of him. Just last week I saw a shirt and I could almost hear myself saying, “Elvis would love that. Should I get it for him?