Mahomes: 'Every week we're talking about something'
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes opened up to the press after the team's 20-17 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes opened up to the press after the team's 20-17 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills.
The Kansas City Chiefs thought they had beaten the Buffalo Bills with one of the most unexpected and audacious of plays Sunday. Then the roar inside Arrowhead Stadium was silenced, replaced instead by a cascade of boos. The Bills had just taken the lead on Tyler Bass's field goal with 1:54 to go when Patrick Mahomes marched the Chiefs across midfield.
The fourth-quarter comeback is still absent. The flags are here, though.
The new silly season event in Florida was a hit for both the LPGA and PGA Tour.
It was a bright spring morning on Italy’s Ionian coast in 2016, but above the Coppola family villa in their ancestral town of Bernalda, a dark cloud loomed.
Everything you need to know for Sunday's final round in Florida.
The powerhouse performer continues to root for her tight end boyfriend in style — and for her latest game day looked she shopped local! Get all the details
Guglielmo Mangiapane/ReutersPriscilla Presley thinks of her former husband, rock icon Elvis Presley, every day, and continues to feel his presence when she visits Graceland. In an interview with the U.K. Sunday Times, Priscilla said, “Obviously I do spend time at Graceland, and I can still feel Elvis’ spirit there. To be honest, there isn’t a day goes by when I don’t think of him. Just last week I saw a shirt and I could almost hear myself saying, “Elvis would love that. Should I get it for him?
This Coach Outlet wristlet is the "perfect Christmas gift" — and it's 65 per cent off right now.
At least one Chiefs fan was excited about superstar singer Taylor Swift, who made her return to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to see Travis Kelce.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles security chief who was ejected in last week's game for his role in a scuffle with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw is barred by the NFL from the sideline for Sunday night’s game against the Cowboys, the team announced Saturday. Dom DiSandro is allowed to travel with the team and perform all other work duties when Philadelphia (10-2) plays at Dallas (9-3). But he is not allowed on the sideline. “This is an ongoing conversation with the NFL, and we are going to respect
The quarterback situations for the Jaguars, Browns, Saints and Seahawks for Sunday’s slate of Week 14 games.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence questionable with a high-ankle sprain, the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) have signed Canadian QB Nathan Rourke to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns (7-5). The Jaguars made the roster move on Saturday. Lawrence suffered the injury late in Monday night's 34-31 overtime loss to Cincinnati. If Lawrence can't play on Sunday, backup C.J. Beathard is expected to make his first start since the 2020 regular-se
Detroit's Dylan Larkin lay motionless on the ice and was helped to the dressing room; teammate David Perron faces long suspension for how he reacted.
The MMA community reacted to Khalil Rountree holding back from smashing Anthony Smith in his TKO win at UFC Fight Night 233.
A lot of people thought Shohei Ohtani was signing with the Blue Jays.
KC Star writer Jesse Newell has gone 8-4 against the spread for Chiefs games this year. Here’s his pick for the Buffalo game.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was taken to a hospital after being hit in the chest during Minnesota's 3-0 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, but he returned to Allegiant Stadium and then flew home with the team. “Feel pretty encouraged about the early news on Justin,” coach Kevin O'Connell said. “We'll have to see on a short week how's able to turn over from this.” Minnesota plays at Cincinnati on Saturday. O'Connell said Jefferson got X-rays to make sure the
The news that Shohei Ohtani has chosen to stay in Southern California has left Toronto Blue Jays fans heartbroken. The prospect of landing a generational talent had stirred excitement in Toronto, but the pursuit ended in disappointment for the Blue Jays faithful when Ohtani agreed to a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. “I mean $700 million is a pretty astronomical number but (I am) a little heartbroken it wasn’t with the Jays, but I think he’s going
The Packers have easy ways to get under the cap, starting with cutting David Bakhtiari, which will save them about $20 million in cap space.
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix finished third in Heisman Trophy balloting behind winner Jayden Daniels and Michael Penix Jr.