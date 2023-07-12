Magnificent Shelf Cloud Hangs Over Omaha as Storms Leave 40,000 Without Power

A magnificent, if eerie-looking, shelf cloud loomed over Omaha, Nebraska, early Wednesday morning, July 12, as a line of strong storms brought winds of 70 mph to the region.

This video was recorded by Scott Nicholson, who said that a major thunderstorm was “slamming” Omaha.

The National Weather Service reported that 40,000 people around the area were left without power as a result. Credit: Scott Nicholson via Storyful

