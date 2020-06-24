'Magical' Rainbow Creates Picture-Perfect Scene for Plane's Arrival on Lord Howe Island

A rainbow created a picture-perfect scene for the aerial arrivals on Australia’s Lord Howe Island on June 23.

“Magical first impression for today’s arrivals onto Lord Howe,” a Facebook post by the Lord Howe Island Distillery Co read.

Visitors kept away from the island due to the COVID-19 pandemic were due to be allowed to return from August 3, according to a tourism website for the island. Credit: Lord Howe Island Distilling Co via Storyful