The Magic defeated the Heat, 116-97 tonight in Miami. Paolo Banchero finished with a team-high 33 points along with 11 rebounds and 4 three pointers for the Magic, while Franz Wagner tallied 23 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists in the game. Terry Rozier recorded 19 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. The Magic improve their record to 1-0 with the win, while the Heat fall to 0-1 for the season.