Magic Johnson speaks with ABC15 about new RSV campaign, life after Lakers
NBA legend turned entrepreneur Magic Johnson was in the Valley on Friday at the Scottsdale/Paradise Valley YMCA, but he wasn't there to shoot hoops.
NBA legend turned entrepreneur Magic Johnson was in the Valley on Friday at the Scottsdale/Paradise Valley YMCA, but he wasn't there to shoot hoops.
Magic Johnson says Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has made the Lakers a championship-caliber team that is the "deepest team in the West."
STORY: Mei Xiang, 25, and Tian Tian, 26, came to the zoo in 2000 under a cooperative research and breeding agreement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association. The pandas were initially meant to stay 10 years, but the agreement has been renewed three times since 2010.The zoo is honoring the three giant pandas with nine days of events ahead of their return to China but a looming U.S. government shutdown has put something of a damper on the festivities. The festivities could end a day sooner than planned, however, if Congress fails to provide funding for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1 due to an ongoing dispute between far-right Republicans and other lawmakers.
Lakers legend Magic Johnson said he, not Golden State's Stephen Curry, is the greatest point guard of all time, with a bunch of hand-picked numbers as proof.
Watch NBA champion Jamal Murray challenge himself on the mats against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.
The Ayton move is a major gamble, but there are some pathways to improvement for a Suns franchise that is dependent on massive star power.
Zach Johnson says a bug which has spread through the US team room was a factor behind their sluggish start to the 44th Ryder Cup on Friday, with his players “low on energy”.
Amon-Ra St. Brown's touchdown celebration at Lambeau Field got a frothy response from a spectator that was out of bounds.
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James is once again getting to the gym at dawn and putting in long hours as he prepares to begin his 21st NBA season. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka believes he has assembled a roster that will allow the top scorer in NBA history to rest a little bit easier this year. “I think we were very intentional about the versatility that this roster has, the depth that the roster has,” Pelinka said Thursday. “I think there’s upgrades (in) spacing and shooting, top to b
The Vegas Golden Knights captain didn't hold back his thoughts after getting leveled by Kings minor leaguer Hayden Hodgson.
Logan Paul is preparing for Mike Perry incase Dillon Danis doesn't show up on fight night.
Andy Behrens determines if fantasy managers have overreacted or been responsible when it comes to moves tied to struggling players.
Andy Murray’s visit to Beijing ended in fury as he wasted three match points, smashed his racket and then pushed a TV camera out of his way in his haste to leave the court.
Here are some of the most notable preseason stories to monitor before the 2023-24 NHL campaign gets going.
HoopsHype ranks the Top 24 centers in the NBA ahead of the 2023-24 season, including Embiid, Jokic and Adebayo.
These players can be fantasy difference-makers this season and are steals at their current ADPs.
Conor McGregor gave an update on his comeback and various other topics.
Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt scratched off one of the items on his bucket list on Thursday.
Record-breaking heat will start the month of October for southern Ontario, but for how long?
The world number four – at the second attempt – produced a hole-in-one the day before the tournament gets under way.
Europe's Ludvig Aberg is thrust straight into Ryder Cup action by being paired with Viktor Hovland in Friday's opening session against the United States.