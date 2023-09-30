Magic Johnson speaks with ABC15 about new RSV campaign, life after Lakers

Reuters Videos

STORY: Mei Xiang, 25, and Tian Tian, 26, came to the zoo in 2000 under a cooperative research and breeding agreement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association. The pandas were initially meant to stay 10 years, but the agreement has been renewed three times since 2010.The zoo is honoring the three giant pandas with nine days of events ahead of their return to China but a looming U.S. government shutdown has put something of a damper on the festivities. The festivities could end a day sooner than planned, however, if Congress fails to provide funding for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1 due to an ongoing dispute between far-right Republicans and other lawmakers.