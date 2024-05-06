Will the Magic take a big swing this offseason? | Good Word with Goodwill

Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Knicks beat writer Fred Katz of The Athletic to discuss how Orlando can build on its playoff run from this season. Hear the full conversation on “Good Word with Goodwill” - part of the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

On the Orlando side.This is a really young team.I think they're self aware about the fact that they don't have enough creation.I think they're self aware of the fact that they don't have enough shooting.They have a lot of roster flexibility this summer.They have cap space.Everyone's got them jumping in on the next big point guard who happens to become available on, you know, if the Hawks break it down?Oh, could there be a Trey Young team or anything like that?I don't know if you trade for Trey Young, you're gonna have to give stuff up.You're gonna have to give picks probably some players like you're gonna have to give things up.I wonder if they're just gonna kind of like, for example, I know they were expressing interest in Ints Jones leading into the deadline.I, I wonder if they're gonna just kind of go that route.Get a really competent point guard who is gonna make all the right plays, never turn the ball over defend.And it's not necessarily the level of a Trey Young type, but also isn't gonna disrupt things.You don't have to give stuff up for.I wonder if they're gonna go the route.I mean, they're set up, man, like they're in really good shape.They got a lot of really good young players.They're in a good spot.I like what you were going with the Tyus Jones route.I would think they would call the Portland Trailblazers and say, let's talk about Ant Simon.He can spread the floor and open it up for Ban Carol and he's not gonna cost you what it would cost to get a Trey Young and it might even be better, a better fit for a team in that spot.But I think they're in prime position to take advantage of a very, shall we say topsy Turvy Eastern conference.Yeah, I think that's true.The other thing that you, you absolutely have to consider with all of this is, yeah, you wanna go get a point card but you, if I'm them, your list of point guards absolutely has to be exclusively guys who can play next to Jalen Suggs because holy crap, like holy crap Jalen Suggs.The dude is the next Marcus smart and he's a better shooter.You can make a modest offer for Malcolm Brogden.Probably.I was thinking of him too.You know, like just a guy, a guy of that ilk I think could help them change them a lot, change their fabric and it wouldn't be very intrusive to their future.I think they're gonna do something to bring in more shooting.I think they're gonna do something to bring in more playmaking.And I think they're gonna be, there's a pretty decent chance they're gonna be better next year because B Caro is an incredible talent and Franz Wagner was one for 15, but he's a great talent and is gonna be really good and his jump shot just went into the toilet this year for some reason.And I think one thing that will help bring that up is bringing in more playmaking for them.I loved watching them play this year and I love the job Jamal Mosley did this year.You know how hard it is to get a team that young to all be like, you know what, we're all gonna sacrifice and we're all gonna play defense, talk about a coach just getting buy in and, and coaching up a team.I think it's extremely impressive.