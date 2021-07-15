Maggie Steffens | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Profile
Team USA water polo player Maggie Steffens explains how tough training is with Team USA because of the sheer amount of talent on the squad.
Just over a week after losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final, the Montreal Canadiens have been dealt another heavy blow.
"He saved my son, he saved my wife and he saved me."
One of the great mysteries of the past week has been solved.
A 911 caller identified as Richard Sherman's wife called for help when Sherman began threatening self-harm.
It wasn’t a buzzer-beater, and it wasn’t the final difference in the 109-103 series-tying Game 4 win for the Bucks. But it was the defining play for Antetokounmpo — for this series and perhaps for his career.
Marc Stein reported the Raptors have "expressed interest" in Ben Simmons but even if Masai Ujiri believes the Sixers star can rebuild his game in Toronto, the $30M and rising contract would make the deal a gamble for any organization.
The Florida Panthers bought out the remainder of veteran defenseman Keith Yandle’s contract on Thursday.
The new COVID-19 cases per day are the highest since January.
Critics had a number of bones to pick with the Space Jam sequel.
Vasek Pospisil has decided to skip the Tokyo Games. In a Twitter post on Thursday, the Vernon, B.C. native says his decision is based on "several factors." The 31-year-old joins a growing list of tennis players that have opted out of the Olympics, including fellow Canadians Bianca Andreescu and Denis Shapovalov, as well as international stars Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem. Pospisil is the fourth highest Canadian in the ATP ranking at No. 61. after Shapovalov (No. 10), Felix Auger
The crew will call the MLB Game of the Week Live on YouTube on Tuesday.
It's time to head into the second half of the 2021 MLB season. Check out these waiver wire pickup options.
The Toronto Blue Jays won't find out by this weekend whether they will get permission from the federal government to play in Canada soon.
At 6'9", Jon Thomson is the tallest golfer in PGA or European tour history, and he's in the field at this week's Open Championship.
Brent Sopel spoke candidly about the Chicago Blackhawks' sexual abuse scandal.
Is Genie Bouchard about to make a rapper's career?
Cade Cunningham might be the runaway favorite for the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, but the Pistons should also take a hard look at Jalen Green and Evan Mobley for the top spot.
While various sanctioning bodies try to drag down the sport of boxing, Charlo has a title-unification fight that could propel him to stardom.
Canada will have 19 swimmers hitting the starting blocks at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. On Thursday, The Canadian Paralympic Committee and Swimming Canada announced Canada's roster for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, led by Aurélie Rivard, Canada's flag bearer at the Rio 2016 Closing Ceremony. The 25-year-old captured four medals in Rio, including three gold and one silver. Three other members of the Tokyo squad also made big waves at the last Paralympic Games: Katarina Roxon captured gold
Team USA sitting volleyball player Lora Webster explains her journey through bone cancer that changed her life and introduced her to sitting volleyball.