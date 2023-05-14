Mage arrives in Baltimore for Preakness
Preakness week has arrived, and so has the guest of honor. Kentucky Derby champion Mage traveled through the night to arrive in Baltimore early Sunday morning. Mage, the 13-1 long shot at the derby, has come back awfully well from that spectacular run and had no issues in the long drive from Louisville, Kentucky, at 6 a.m., to stall 33 at the Stakes Barn. Trainer Gustavo Delgado Sr. chose not to park the chestnut cold in stall 40, which is traditionally reserved for the Derby champion.