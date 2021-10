A zoo in Madrid, Spain, announced that giant panda twins born at the zoo in September of 2021 were male.

Zoo Aquarium de Madrid announced the gender of the twin cubs, who were born on September 6, in video released on October 6.

Other footage released by the zoo shows mother Hua Zui Ba caring for her cubs.

The male giant panda twins are the first cubs to be born at the zoo for five years, the zoo said. Credit: Zoo Aquarium de Madrid via Storyful