Madrid Commuters Run as Rainwater Cascades Into Metro Station

Floodwater inundated a Madrid Metro station on Thursday, September 24, after the Spanish city was hit by a heavy downpour.

Footage captured by Alexandra P Osorio shows scenes from the Plaza de Espana-Noviciado station as commuters avoid the rainwater that poured down stairs, escalators, and then onto the tracks.

Local media reported “between 20 and 35 liters per square meter” of rain fell in a very short time, “saturating the drains and flooding the Metro facilities.” Flooding affected several stations, resulting in widespread disruptions across Metro lines, La Razon reported. Credit: Alexandra P. Osorio via Storyful