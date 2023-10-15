Madonna Talks Her 'Crazy Year' Onstage at Celebration Tour Launch — and Leads Singalong for Lourdes' Birthday

The Daily Beast

NBC/screengrabSaturday Night Live is back with a vengeance. After having its 48th season cut short, and its 49th season premiere delayed, the late-night comedy made up for lost time with its newest season premiere. Pete Davidson’s emotional opening, in which he linked this week’s tragic events in Israel to the death of his father on 9/11, will certainly be remembered for a long time—as will the surprise cameos made (separately) by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.First up was Travis: the two-time S