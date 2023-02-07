Madonna Shows Off Her NSFW Grammys Accessories

The Daily Beast

REUTERSIt’s pretty safe to say the living members of Pink Floyd will never reunite. The decades-long feud between Roger Waters and David Gilmour, the iconic rock band’s dueling leaders, took a deeply personal turn on Monday morning when the latter’s wife, acclaimed novelist Polly Samson, took a very public swing at Waters. “Sadly @rogerwaters you are antisemitic to your rotten core. Also a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching, misogynistic, sick-with-en