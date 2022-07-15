Madison Central QB Vic Sutton commits to La Tech
Going into his senior season Madison Central quarterback Vic Sutton knows where he'll start his collegiate career. Sutton announced his commitment to La Tech via social media on Thursday. Sutton had offers from Virginia Tech, Florida Atlantic and others. The Jaguars signal caller threw 17 touchdowns to just 3 interceptions as a junior. His season was cut short in the quarterfinals as he suffered ACL and LCL injuries but he expects to make a full recovery for his senior season and lead Madison Central to a potential repeat as 6A state champions.