Madison Bumgarner's 7 strikeouts
Madison Bumgarner records seven strikeouts and surrenders one run to the Marlins across six innings in his fourth start
CALGARY — Mixed results Thursday have left Kerri Einarson's team in a precarious position entering the final day of round-robin competition at the world women's curling championship. Einarson beat Denmark's Madeleine Dupont 10-8 in the morning session but her five-game winning streak ended in the afternoon when she dropped a 7-5 decision to Japan's Sayaka Yoshimura. Canada will take a 6-6 record into its Friday morning game against China's Yu Han, needing a victory to improve its chances of making the top-six cutline for weekend play. ""I don't even actually know what the standings are," Einarson said. "I know what we need to do and that's all matters." Canada was clinging to sixth place entering the evening draw at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre. Denmark (5-5) was alone in seventh place with two games in hand on Canada. Germany's Daniela Jentsch and South Korea's EunJung Kim were next at 5-6 and China was 4-6. Depending on results over the last three sessions, the Manitoba-based team of Einarson, Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Meilleur may not learn their playoff fate until late Friday night. "It's the world championship, there's no easy games out there," Sweeting said. "No one is going to roll over and give you anything out there. But we've been fighting really hard and that's all that we can do. "We've left everything out there." Japan made a nice angle raise to score two in the eighth end for a 6-3 lead. Canada responded with a deuce in the ninth but Japan used hammer coming home to make a hit for the win. "When they are making everything, it's quite hard," Einarson said. "They played really well and got us in some tough spots. I missed a couple of mine, which is unfortunate." The top six teams in the 14-team field will also earn Olympic berths for their respective countries at the 2022 Beijing Games. A last-chance Olympic qualifier will be held in December. In the other afternoon games, Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni edged American Tabitha Peterson 6-5 and Sweden's Anna Hasselborg beat Germany 6-1. Switzerland (10-1), Russia's Alina Kovaleva (9-2) and Sweden (8-2) have secured playoff spots. The United States was in fourth place at 7-5 and Scotland's Eve Muirhead (6-4) was in fifth. In the morning game, Dupont opened with a three-point first end after Einarson was wide with a runback. Canada answered with a five-point end before Denmark reclaimed the lead with another three-ender in the third. "The opposition is making great shots in front of us and making us make big ones," said Canada coach Heather Nedohin. Einarson's highlight-reel angle-raise for a pair in the eighth end gave Canada a lead it wouldn't relinquish. Canada then stole a single and played a strong 10th end to force Dupont to concede before throwing her final stone. The World Curling Federation announced that broadcast coverage will resume Friday afternoon. It was stopped early in the competition after seven members of the event's broadcast staff tested positive for COVID-19. The broadcast crew is staying at a different hotel than the teams. After other staffers provided another round of negative COVID-19 PCR test results Thursday, a proposal for a modified broadcast production plan was approved by Alberta Health, the WCF said. Domestic rights-holder TSN is scheduled to resume its coverage Saturday morning with the qualification game. Medal games are set for Sunday. Canada is looking to return to the podium for the first time since Jennifer Jones won gold at the 2018 playdowns in North Bay, Ont. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2021. The Canadian Press
WASHINGTON — When Drew Smyly's previous start ended the way so many had recently — multiple homers, a loss for his Atlanta Braves — the left-hander looked at the calendar and took heart from realizing it was the last day of April. He was excited to see what his first start of May would bring. Rather different, turns out: No balls left the park. No earned runs at all. And, finally, a win — his first since September 2019. Smyly pitched into the seventh inning, Ehire Adrianza made the most of a rare start on a day off for slumping NL MVP Freddie Freeman, and Atlanta edged Washington 3-2 for the Braves’ first sweep of the Nationals since 2014. “It’s a new month. Every game’s a new game. Every day’s a day to get better,” said Smyly (1-2), who allowed four hits and an unearned run. “It feels pretty good,” he said, “just to be able to celebrate with your teammates and help them win a ballgame.” Atlanta outscored its NL East rival 14-6 over the three games. Smyly allowed at least one home run in each of his past five starts — and a total of eight long balls over his last three. “The way he went about the whole thing was a lot sharper,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. That was built on a better fastball command, thanks to extra emphasis during between-start bullpen sessions. “He made pitches when he needed to. Sometimes that’s the name of the game,” Washington's Josh Harrison said. “He got out of a few jams if he got in them, and the defence made a few plays for him, as well.” In a contest streamed on YouTube instead of aired on TV, Snitker left Freeman out of the lineup after a 1-for-24 stretch. Austin Riley shifted from third base to first, and Adrianza played third, where he robbed Trea Turner of a hit in the third inning. In the next half-inning, Adrianza’s looper to centre field capped a three-run outburst off Jon Lester (0-1). Washington pulled within 3-1 when a run scored on a fielding error by Ronald Acuña Jr. It was 3-2 after Yan Gomes' RBI single in the eighth. That's when Grant Dayton entered with two runners on and struck out Kyle Schwarber and Victor Robles, before Will Smith worked around Ryan Zimmerman's pinch-hit leadoff double in the ninth for his seventh save in seven chances. The Nationals were not so sure about plate umpire Nick Mahrley's called third strike on Robles ending the eighth. “Ball might have been down," Schwarber said. "Could have been a momentum-changer there.” Washington manager Dave Martinez's take? “He’s a young umpire. He got caught in the moment,” Martinez said. “I looked at it. It was a bad pitch.” MARTINEZ'S MARK Martinez set a Nationals record by managing his 411th game with them, one more than Manny Acta in 2007-09. Martinez found out about the milestone when Turner greeted him with a hug. “I said, ‘What was that for?’ He said, ‘You’re the longest-tenured manager in the history of the Nationals.' So I said, ‘Oh, thanks.’ Then I said: ‘You know what? Keep playing the way you’re playing so I can be here a whole lot longer,’” Martinez recounted. MAKING MOVES Braves: Signed C Tyler Flowers to a minor league deal. Nationals: INF Hernán Pérez opted to become a free agent rather than accept an assignment to Triple-A Rochester. TRAINER'S ROOM Braves: OF Ender Inciarte (IL, left hamstring) was scheduled to begin an injury rehabilitation assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett. Nationals: 2019 World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg (IL, right shoulder) threw 35 pitches over two innings in a simulated game Thursday. He's expected to appear in another Monday or Tuesday. ... RHP Wander Suero (IL, side muscle) threw 22 pitches in Thursday's simulated game and could head to Triple-A Rochester soon for a rehabilitation outing. UP NEXT Braves: Begin a six-game homestand Friday by facing the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies. Atlanta will send RHP Charlie Morton (2-1, 5.08 ERA) to the mound against RHP Zach Eflin (1-1, 3.49). Nationals: Open a three-game series at the New York Yankees on Friday, with LHP Patrick Corbin (1-3, 8.10) facing RHP Jameson Taillon (1-2, 5.24). It'll be the second career start at Yankee Stadium for Corbin; the other came in 2013. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Howard Fendrich, The Associated Press
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Albert Pujols was cut by the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, abruptly ending the 41-year-old superstar slugger's decade with his second major league team. The Angels surprisingly announced the move to designate Pujols for assignment one day after he wasn't in the lineup for the slumping club's fourth consecutive loss. The decision was made after Pujols, dissatisfied with irregular playing time, had a late-night meeting with general manager Perry Minasian and team president John Carpino. Pujols, who is batting .198 this season, is determined to play first base regularly for another team after he clears waivers, Angels manager Joe Maddon said. Pujols is fifth in major league history with 667 career homers and 13th with 3,253 hits. “He wants to play, and he wants to be in the field,” Maddon said. “Hopefully he’s going to get that opportunity somewhere else, and believe me, we’re all going to be rooting for him.” The three-time NL MVP for St. Louis was in the final season of a 10-year, $240 million contract with Los Angeles, but Pujols' determination was incompatible with the Angels' desire to make everyday players out of first baseman Jared Walsh and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, who have both significantly outperformed Pujols as two of the American League's top hitters. “Albert is not a bench player,” said Minasian, the club's first-year GM. “Him being on the bench would not do him any good, and would not do the team any good. He’s as motivated as he’s ever been. If the situation was different and there were at-bats for him to play here, it would be different.” A 10-time All-Star and the oldest active player in the majors, Pujols had five homers and 12 RBIs this year while playing in 24 of the Angels' 29 games. After a decent start to the season, Pujols had been in a 7-for-43 slump since April 20, hitting three homers in that stretch. Minasian said the decision to cut ties with Pujols was “really difficult. These are never easy, especially with a guy like this who loves the game as much as anybody I’ve ever met, who works as hard as anybody I’ve ever met. But since I’ve taken this job, to me it’s about what’s best for the organization moving forward. It really weighed on me. I think it weighed on all of us.” Pujols joined the Angels after 11 successful seasons with the Cardinals during which he won three league MVP awards, earned two World Series rings, received nine All-Star selections, won an NL batting title and hit 445 homers while establishing himself as one of the greatest sluggers of his generation. Angels owner Arte Moreno persuaded Pujols to leave for the West Coast with a lavish contract, but the Angels have not won a playoff game during the concurrent tenures of Pujols and three-time AL MVP Mike Trout at the heart of their lineup. And though Pujols has crossed several statistical milestones with the Angels, the contrast in the two halves of his career is stark. He batted .328 with a 1.037 OPS in St. Louis, but hit .256 with a .758 OPS in Anaheim along with 222 homers — just under half his total for the Cards. Pujols also earned just one All-Star selection with the Halos, back in 2015. The Angels made only one post-season appearance in Pujols' nine full seasons, winning the AL West title and promptly getting swept by Kansas City in 2014. The club is on skids of five straight losing seasons and six straight non-playoff campaigns since then. Pujols' achievements with Los Angeles have been mostly numerical, including the 500th and 600th homers and the 3,000th hit of his career. Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, Alex Rodriguez and Pujols are the only players in major league history with 3,000 hits and 600 homers. “He’s had a ton of historic milestones here as an Angel over the last 10 seasons, many that our fans really cherish,” said Carpino, who hopes the franchise will be able to honour Pujols with a more appropriate farewell in the future. “All we have from Albert is positive memories from his time here.” But Pujols has been a below-average statistical player for the past half-decade, during which he is batting .240 with minus-2 wins above replacement. His career average even dipped under .300 last season for the first time in his two decades in the majors. Pujols hasn't performed at a level commensurate with his pay for many years, although Moreno knew the near-certain consequences of such a long contract — and baseball's salary structure all but guarantees a great player will be grossly underpaid for the first half of his career and effectively overpaid for the rest. Pujols is making $30 million this season in the final year of his contract, which includes a 10-year personal services contract with the Angels after his retirement. Carpino didn't indicate any changes in the status of that portion of the agreement reached in late 2011. Despite his age and declining production, Pujols said he wasn’t ready to decide whether this season would be his last when he reported to spring training in February. Maddon acknowledged early on that Pujols’ playing time could decline behind Ohtani and Walsh, two of Los Angeles’ top hitters alongside Trout, Anthony Rendon and Justin Upton. Pujols still was in the opening day lineup for the 21st consecutive season, joining Pete Rose and Eddie Murray as the only major leaguers to reach that milestone. But Walsh has been even better than the Angels expected since he started getting consistent playing time last year, while Ohtani has increased his workload sharply this season, no longer taking days off from his hitting duties around his pitching starts. Walsh's .333 batting average and .988 OPS are both seventh in the AL, while Ohtani is second in the league with nine homers and eighth with 22 RBIs. That combination of developments left little playing time for Pujols in the long term, although he had been still playing fairly regularly because an injury to right fielder Dexter Fowler had forced the Halos to play Walsh in the outfield. “He came to the ballpark with the same zeal on a daily basis,” Maddon said of Pujols. “The guy wants to be on the field. Doesn’t want to be on the bench of any kind. There will be a void, but this is an opportunity to grow, and that’s how the world works.” Pujols is second in major league history with 2,112 RBIs since they became an official statistic, trailing only Aaron. He is fifth in doubles (669), total bases (5,955) and extra-base hits (1,352) in major league annals. His doubles are the most ever by a right-handed hitter. Moreno is no stranger to handing out lavish contracts to midcareer stars in transactions that eventually hamstrung his franchise and its series of inexperienced general managers. A year after signing Pujols, Moreno gave a five-year, $125 million deal to troubled slugger Josh Hamilton, only to trade him back to Texas two years later while eating most of the $80 million still owed to Hamilton. Moreno also gave a five-year, $50 million contract in 2007 to Gary Matthews Jr., who batted .248 with 30 homers in three seasons for Los Angeles. If another team picks up Pujols after he clears waivers, the Angels still would owe him the rest of his $30 million, minus a prorated portion of likely the major league minimum salary. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press
Hubbard transitioned in 2013, and currently ranks 16th in Olympic qualifying rankings.
OAKLAND, Calif. — Randal Grichuk homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 10-4 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday. Toronto earned a split of the four-game series after dropping the first two games against the AL West leader. Marcus Semien homered among his four hits, Danny Jansen and Teoscar Hernández each drove in two runs and Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio had three hits apiece for the Blue Jays, who have won five of their past eight road games. “A four-hit game with a home run? That’s a pretty good game," A's manager Bob Melvin said of Semien. “He’s a good hitter like a lot of their guys.” Mark Canha hit his first career leadoff homer, Sean Murphy drove in two and Matt Olsen added an RBI ground-rule double for the A's, who have still won 10 of their last 14 at home. Hyun Jin Ryu (2-2) came off the injured list to start for Toronto. He lasted five innings, allowing four runs on six hits. He walked one and struck out six. “There was nothing wrong with me,” Ryu said through an interpreter. “I didn’t have to worry about anything physically, so I am pleased. I felt better later in the game.” Mike Fiers (0-2), in his second start of the season, went 3 1/3 innings, giving up five runs on nine hits. He walked two and struck out two. “The biggest thing is for me to make pitches with runners on,” Fiers said. “I missed over the plate.” Grichuk's three-run blast over the left-field fence was the first Toronto home run of the series. Jansen added his first of the season and Semien hit a solo shot in the seventh. “I got to play in front of my mom, dad and grandparents and that’s important to me,” said Semien, who played at Cal before beginning his professional career with the A’s. “I had that support system when I was here. We only come out here once a year now but maybe we’ll be back for playoffs.” Two batters before Grichuk's homer, the A's recorded a double play in which Fiers struck out Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Murphy picked off Bichette at first base. ABOUT PUJOLS Both managers weighed in on the Angels' decision to designate Albert Pujols for assignment on Thursday. “He's the ultimate professional,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoya said. “Hopefully it is not the end but if it is, he's a Hall of Famer. It was always fun to talk to him about baseball." Melvin didn't have time to process the information. “First-ballot Hall of Famer is the first thing that comes to mind,” he said. “This is all just coming in. He's a class act and a fantastic player. He's given me a lot of pain.” TRAINER'S TABLE Blue Jays: RHP David Phelps went on the IR when Ryu was activated to make the start. ... OF George Springer (right quad strain) will remain with the team when it travels to Houston. “He can still hit in batting practice,” Montoya said. Athletics: There’s still no timetable for when RHP J.B. Wendelken (strained left oblique) will take the mound again. “Obliques are tough,” Melvin said. “He’s just getting treatment.” UP NEXT The Blue Jays open a series in Houston on Friday with RHP Ross Stripling (0-1, 6.39 ERA) taking the mound. The Athletics welcome Tampa Bay for a three-game series with LHP Sean Manaea (3-1, 3.48) getting the start on Friday. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rick Eymer, The Associated Press
Welcome to the Yahoo Sports 2021 WNBA training camp tracker. Preseason games will be held May 1-11 with rosters finalized on May 13. Keep up with the league’s latest news before the tipoff of the 25th anniversary season on May 14.
TORONTO — Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is not expected to be ready to return to Toronto’s lineup when his latest stint on the 10-day injured list ends May 13, general manager Ross Atkins said Thursday. Also Thursday, the Blue Jays activated left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu off the injured list to start an afternoon game against Oakland. Ryu left an April 25 start at Tampa Bay because of a strained right gluteal muscle. Springer landed on the injured list Wednesday after aggravating his strained right quadriceps, with the move retroactive to May 3. Springer had been out of the lineup for two days before undergoing an MRI Wednesday morning. “I would expect it would take more than just the IL stint,” Atkins said. “There’s a chance I’m wrong, but based on the information that I have right now I would expect that it would take longer than that IL stint." Springer signed a team-record $150 million, six-year deal with the Blue Jays this off-season but didn’t make his season debut until April 28 because of two separate injuries, first a strained oblique muscle and later the quadriceps injury. Atkins said Springer reported feeling better Thursday than the previous day, but said the 2017 World Series MVP with Houston is “obviously very frustrated” by his limited action so far this season. Springer hit two home runs in Saturday’s win over Atlanta, his third game since returning, but also felt pain while running out a groundball. He left Sunday’s game after three at-bats due to fatigue. “All the information we had at the time suggested it was safe to take the next step and, unfortunately, we had a setback,” Atkins said of Springer's aborted return from injury. Springer started at DH in all four games and has yet to play the outfield for the Blue Jays. He did play centre field in a simulated game at Toronto’s alternate site, and had been expected to play the outfield last weekend, Atkins said. Springer will have a “minimal workload” as he attempts to recover from the quad strain, Atkins said. Right-hander David Phelps was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday because of right lat strain. Phelps came in to pitch the eighth inning in Wednesday’s victory over the Athletics but had to leave after feeling pain while warming up. Atkins said infielder Joe Panik had an MRI Thursday after feeling calf pain while running out a grounder Wednesday. Atkins also said catcher Alejandro Kirk is expected to miss at least four weeks, and possibly more, because of a left flexor strain. Kirk was placed on the 10-day injured injured list Sunday. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ian Harrison, The Associated Press