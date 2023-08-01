Madison Active Shooter Drill

The Canadian Press

SURREY, B.C. — Mounties in British Columbia said Saturday night they are relieved that the two children who were subjects of an Amber Alert issued about 10 days ago have been located safely. Surrey RCMP say the children were located safe Saturday evening and are being reunited with their family after they were allegedly abducted by their mother earlier this month. "We recognize that many have been following this investigation closely since the Amber Alert was issued," police spokeswoman Cpl. Van