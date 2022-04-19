Made in Hollywood, censored by China: How the film industry is abiding by Beijing's laws
This week, we look into how Hollywood blockbusters adapt or even self-censor to reach the Chinese market. The new "Fantastic Beasts" movie "The Secrets of Dumbledore" came out in Chinese theatres with one small change: six seconds of dialogue referring to a romantic relationship between two male characters were cut out. For more on the relationship between Hollywood and Beijing, we speak to Erich Schwartzel, the author of "Red Carpet: Hollywood, China, and the Global Battle for Cultural Supremacy".