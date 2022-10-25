'Mad Storm' Hits South London

Sudden powerful winds sent shoppers running for cover and furniture flying in Croydon, South London, on October 23.

Video filmed by Dane Reynolds shows a person crouching on the ground in the intense wind and rain outside a Nando’s in East Croydon before being helped inside the restaurant. A chair is seen flying past in the wind.

“Big up the staff in @NandosUK who helped the people outside,” Reynolds tweeting, calling the incident a “mad storm”.

The Met Office had warned of frequent lightning, “squally winds”, hail, and heavy rainfall.

A local pub was damaged by the winds, London Live said. Some locals described the swirling wind as a mini-tornado. A Met Office representative said a tornado would have been possible, but had not been confirmed. Credit: Dane Reynolds via Storyful