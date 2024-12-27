The 'Mad Minute' on Jets-Bills in Week 17 'GMFB'

Yahoo Sports

If you've made it to title weekend, congratulations. It all comes down to this. Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Saturday, Sunday and Monday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share 4 burning fantasy questions he wants answered in Week 17. Behrens also shares the four matchups he has his eye on in Week 17 that will have the most fantasy ramifications.