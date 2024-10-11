The 'Mad Minute' on Cardinals-Packers in Week 6 'GMFB'

Yahoo Sports

Of course, on the week of the craziest college football game slate ever, the pod is filled with its own craziness. Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde preview key matchups for the week, pitching the most intriguing games to know. All while this is happening, Dellenger is forced to evade the the staff of the hotel that is hosting the SEC and Big Ten's mega important meeting. They additionally predict what will happen in Ohio State vs. Oregon and Colorado vs. Kansas State.