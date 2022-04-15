Macron visits Notre Dame three years after devastating fire

STORY: Speaking to the media during the visit, Macron described the times we are living as 'difficult' but referred to the reconstruction of the cathedral as a "testimony of hope."

The visit was led by French Army General, Jean-Louis Georgelin, and was also attended by the first lady, Brigitte Macron.

French chief architect of historical sites, Philippe Villeneuve, showed the president a statue of a gold rooster that could adorn the top of the arch once it's reconstructed.

The President and First lady were shown the site where a sarcophagus was found in March.

According to French media, scientists said it was well preserved and could be from the 14th century.

Notre-Dame has been closed for restoration since the fire in 2019 gutted its roof and sent its spire crashing down, to the horror of the nation and tourist onlookers.

Macron has pledged to reopen the church to worshippers by 2024, when Paris will the Olympic Games.