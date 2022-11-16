Macron: U.S. shared information on Poland blast

STORY: NATO's secretary-general said Tuesday's blast in Poland was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile but that Russia was ultimately responsible because it started the war.

The missile that landed on a Polish grains facility, killing two, initially raised global alarm that the Ukraine war could spill into neighboring countries.

Meanwhile Poland signaled it would in the end not invoke NATO's article 4, which provides for consultations among allies in the face of a security threat, since the blast was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile and not by Russia.