Macron marks 1,000th anniversary of Mont Saint-Michel

STORY: It was built on a sanctuary dedicated to the Archangel Michel, but it was in the 13th century that work began on the Gothic centre-piece of its architecture, with towering walls and soaring pinnacles.

The Mont Saint-Michel is one of the most visited French monuments and attracts more than two million tourists every year.

In summer, thousands of visitors make the crossing on foot, by bicycle or by shuttle bus to reach this historic monument every day.