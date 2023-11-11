Macron demands Israel stops killing women and babies in Gaza bombings

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — The panel hearing from Albertans on quitting the Canada Pension Plan argued with callers and tried to persuade naysayers in its third telephone town hall session Thursday night. Panel chair Jim Dinning fired back at two callers, one of whom said Alberta's claim to half the CPP is nothing but naked greed. That caller, named Deb, said “If we pull 53 per cent of the assets out (of the CPP) we are going to decimate the pensions for my relatives that live in other provinces. “I am just sic