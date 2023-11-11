Macron demands Israel stops killing women and babies in Gaza bombings
Macron demands Israel stops killing women and babies in Gaza bombingsBBC News
Macron demands Israel stops killing women and babies in Gaza bombingsBBC News
The tech investor said the former president was not happy with him.
No one knows when Russia's war against Ukraine will end, but it could end very suddenly, the head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak said in an interview with 1+1 channel host Natalia Mosiychuk on her YouTube channel released on Nov. 10.
Today on the Telegraph’s Ukraine: The Latest podcast, we we bring you the latest updates from the frontlines, analyse the news that Ukraine is establishing bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro and we speak to Foreign Correspondent Matthew Day on the latest developments in Poland as politicians negotiate to form a new government.
WASHINGTON — It was a well-worn Canadian punchline during the Trump years: someone should build a wall along the Canada-U.S. border. One of the former president's would-be successors says he wants to do exactly that. During Wednesday's Republican primary debate, a straight-faced Vivek Ramaswamy called it an example of skating to where the puck is going. It also reflects a popular talking point among some Capitol Hill Republicans who say they fear an increase in migrants entering the U.S. illegal
Trump's most recent effort to stop his civil fraud trial was a failure, but lawyers were certainly colorful in their arguments.
According to multiple people familiar with the investigation, Mar-a-Lago staffers and contract workers may be called to testify against former President Donald Trump and his two co-defendants at their upcoming criminal trial in Florida. Former special counsel at the Department of Defense Ryan Goodman discusses.
The Colorado Republican was unable to directly answer Rep. Steny Hoyer's repeated questions.
One sank immediately, while the other fought unsuccessfully for survival before sinking along with it, Kyiv's military intelligence agency said.
While under oath this week Donald Trump was instructed to answer questions about his financial documents as part of New York Attorney General Tish James’ civil fraud trial over allegations that he illegally altered the value of his assets. Unsurprisingly, the former president and would-be coup leader tried to answer very little, instead turning Manhattan state Supreme Court Justice Arthur ...
Judge Arthur Engoron “infamously smiled" at one point in the trial, Stefanik asserts.
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers were thwarted Thursday in their longshot bid to put an immediate end to the New York civil fraud trial that threatens the former president’s real estate empire. The judge didn't rule on the request, but he indicated that the trial will go on as scheduled Monday with Donald Trump Jr. returning to the stand as the first defense witness. Trump’s lawyers had asked Judge Arthur Engoron to cut the trial short and issue a verdict clearing Trump, his company and to
The Fox News host explained in true right-wing fashion why media praise for Haley in the third debate has doomed her.
CNNRepublican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on Wednesday found himself in yet another interview in which his relationship with facts came under fire. Speaking to CNN anchor Dana Bash in Miami after the third GOP debate in the 2024 race, Ramaswamy first floated the idea that the Democratic Party isn’t being “honest” about who its “nominee is gonna be,” adding that “we all quietly acknowledge it’s very unlikely to be Joe Biden.” He then went on to say he’d “called out the Hunter Biden cor
Kevin McCarthy said the actions of eight GOP members who supported his removal were "out of nature" and should come with consequences.
EDMONTON — The panel hearing from Albertans on quitting the Canada Pension Plan argued with callers and tried to persuade naysayers in its third telephone town hall session Thursday night. Panel chair Jim Dinning fired back at two callers, one of whom said Alberta's claim to half the CPP is nothing but naked greed. That caller, named Deb, said “If we pull 53 per cent of the assets out (of the CPP) we are going to decimate the pensions for my relatives that live in other provinces. “I am just sic
The former CNN anchor says the network — not Donald Trump, Sidney Powell or anyone else — got the ball rolling on "the Big Lie" The post Brian Stelter Says Fox News, Sean Hannity Singlehandedly ‘Seeded’ the Election Fraud Story That Led to Jan. 6 (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
Adam Kinzinger expressed a hope for what Trump's current fans will think of him in a few years' time.
Palestinian group Islamic Jihad has released a video it says features an elderly woman and teenage boy being held hostage.
Xi Jinping has a plan for how the world should work, and one year into his norm-shattering third term as Chinese leader, he’s escalating his push to challenge America’s global leadership – and put his vision front and center.
While facing 91 federal and state charges, Trump said the next president could retaliate by seeking indictments against political foes.