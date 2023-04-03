Macomb nonprofit that helps thousands of local foster children in search of new home

Reuters Videos

STORY: The viral video of a man dumping yogurt over the heads of two unveiled women, a mother and her daughter, at a dairy shop in Iran sparked condemnation from Iranian women on Sunday.In Iran's capital, Tehran, 16-year-old Melika, who did not provide a surname, said it was not the man's place to confront the women for not wearing a hijab."You can't throw a tub of yoghurt on a woman's head and think you did something great, and to guide someone in the right direction. It's that person's business. She wanted to dress like that and she dressed however she wanted. It's no one's business."But after the attack, President Ebrahim Raisi re-iterated that wearing the hijab is law in Iran, adding (quote) "If some people say they don't believe (in the hijab)... it's good to use persuasion."This woman – who did not disclose her name – blamed the Iranian government for the incident… saying (quote) "If the government did not cause such discontent among its people, then they would not rise up against them."Growing numbers of women have defied authorities by discarding their veils after nationwide protests that followed the death of a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman in the custody of the morality police for allegedly violating hijab rules. Security forces violently put down that revolt.Judicial authorities issued arrest warrants for the man and state media said the two women were also the subject of arrest warrants for flouting Iran's strict female dress rules.As for the owner of the dairy shop who pushed the attacker out of his store, authorities said he was warned for confronting the man.Reports on social media said his shop had been closed, but he was quoted by a local news agency as saying he had been allowed to reopen and was due to "give explanations" to a court.