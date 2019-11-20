MacLean says he doesn't believe Cherry is racist

Days after addressing Don Cherry's dismissal during a "Hockey Night in Canada" broadcast, sports broadcaster Ron MacLean says he doesn't believe his former co-host is a racist. MacLean, the long-time co-host of "Coach's Corner" with Cherry, is in Edmonton to receive an honorary doctor of laws degree at the University of Alberta. Before receiving the degree, MacLean told reporters it's been a difficult time. (The Canadian Press)

