Machado on '23, beyond | FastCast
Manny Machado and the Padres remain focused on 2023 but their future beyond that remains uncertain on this edition of FastCast
LIV Golf's final four players who switched from the PGA Tour - Thomas Pieters, Dean Burmester, Brendan Steele and Danny Lee - were announced for 2023.
Woods received criticism on social media following the incident with Justin Thomas
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Speeding into playoffs at the Canadian women's curling championship is a Kerri Einarson specialty. A sixth straight win at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts on Tuesday launched the three-time defending champion into the championship round well before the conclusion of pool play Thursday. "When you're just playing loose and relaxed, it kind of just all goes hand in hand and it seems to flow well," Einarson said following a 10-3 win over Saskatchewan. Their opener in Kamloops, B.C
The girls' mother Ashley Pugh shared the positive update on social media on Saturday
A former NBA coach who worked with pros like Steph Curry said he always uses the goblet squat exercise to help athletes build better core strength.
During an appearance on "The Raw Room" podcast Monday, Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown implored GM Howie Roseman to pay Jalen Hurts or trade him.
LeBron James showed that he continues to hold a special place in his heart for Kobe Bryant's family at the NBA All-Star game
Paul suggested that the former British super middleweight world champion was jealous of his financial success
The Finnish midfielder was charged following an incident with Manchester United’s Ella Toone.
The former Chiefs running back sharply rebuked LeSean McCoy for saying Eric Bieniemy will struggle in new job with the Commanders.
Alisson and Thibaut Courtois both made grave errors that recalled a previous goalkeeper from Liverpool vs Real Madrid
This knockout round fixture between Liverpool and Real Madrid is a repeat of the 2022 Champions League final
The video shows the game officials talking about how Super Bowl LVII would go down to the wire.
Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger kick off the podcast discussing the latest college football proposal to shorten the duration of games after NCAA officials met earlier this week on the topic.
The burned-out shell of the car which “saved the life” of French driver Romain Grosjean at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix is to go on display next month as part of a Formula One exhibition in Madrid.
McGregor was accused of replacing three contestants on the television show with his own ‘guys’
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Canada's Bianca Andreescu dropped her opening-round match 6-3, 6-4 to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina at the Dubai Open on Monday. Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., had two aces and broke on two of her six opportunities. Andreescu also won 63 per cent of first-serve points in the one hour 32-minute match. Rybakina, meanwhile, fired six aces and converted on 4-of-7 break point chances, with three of them coming in the second set. The tournament's ninth seed won 72.7 per
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will finally meet in the ring after agreeing a date and location for the much-anticipated fight
The governments of 35 nations released a statement Monday calling on the IOC to clarify the definition of “neutrality” as it seeks a way to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes back into international sports and, ultimately, next year's Paris Olympics. “As long as these fundamental issues and the substantial lack of clarity and concrete detail on a workable ‘neutrality’ model are not addressed, we do not agree that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed back into competition,” read the statement. Among those signing the statement were officials from the United States, Britain, France, Canada and Germany.