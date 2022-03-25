Macedonians Erupt in Celebration After Italy Crash Out of World Cup Qualifier

Celebrations broke out in Skopje as North Macedonia beat Italy in the World Cup qualifier on March 24.

North Macedonia won against Italy 1-0, with Aleksandar Trajkovski scoring the game’s only goal in the second minute of added time. The result meant Italy would not qualify for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later in the year.

These videos taken by Martin Koloski shows crowds celebrating in Skopje’s Macedonia Square. Credit: Martin Koloski via Storyful