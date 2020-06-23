‘I’m Press!’: Student Journalist Sprayed by Police During Demonstration in Richmond, Virginia

A student journalist covering anti-racism protests in Richmond, Virginia, was pepper sprayed by police on June 21.

Andrew Ringle was filming the protests for his university’s student paper when a line of police officers advanced toward him, amongst a group of demonstrators.

In the video, an officer sprays Ringle, who yells: “I’m press!” The officer sprays Ringle a second time.

Ongoing anti-racism protests been held in cities across the United States since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Credit: Andrew Ringle via Storyful