‘I’m Press!’: Student Journalist Sprayed by Police During Demonstration in Richmond, Virginia
A student journalist covering anti-racism protests in Richmond, Virginia, was pepper sprayed by police on June 21.
Andrew Ringle was filming the protests for his university’s student paper when a line of police officers advanced toward him, amongst a group of demonstrators.
In the video, an officer sprays Ringle, who yells: “I’m press!” The officer sprays Ringle a second time.
Ongoing anti-racism protests been held in cities across the United States since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Credit: Andrew Ringle via Storyful
Scroll to continue with content