'I’m his beloved, he’s my beloved': Pascal Siakam on Kyle Lowry
Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his chemistry with Scottie Barnes, the stretch towards the playoffs and his friendship with Kyle Lowry.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 32 points and 13 rebounds, and the Washington Wizards boosted their flickering postseason hopes with a 130-111 victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. The Wizards won despite the absence of Bradley Beal (left knee soreness) and Kyle Kuzma (right ankle sprain) and pulled within 2 1/2 games of Chicago for the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference. Washington has six games remaining in the regular season. The Celtics had their three-game win
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 26 points, Scottie Barnes had 22 points and a career-high 12 assists and the Toronto Raptors beat the Miami Heat 106-92 on Tuesday night. O.G. Anunoby scored 22 points, and Precious Achiuwa and Fred VanVleet each had 12 as Toronto won for the 10th time in 11 home games. The Raptors evened their record at 38-38 after outscoring the Heat 62-36 on points in the paint, and 23-10 on fast-break points. Tyler Herro scored 33 points and Bam Adebayo had 21 points and 1
Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses why he was able to dish out a career-high 12 assists vs. the Heat, his legendary look-back dunks in transition along with working off Pascal Siakam.
