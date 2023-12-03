Lynn University looks for redemption in road to NCAA women's tournament
The Lynn University Knights are currently in the midst of their regular season. But this women's basketball team is looking forward to another shot at the NCAA tournament.
Morikawa's third-round score at the fourth hole was changed to a triple-bogey 7.
Wayne McCrory has been fascinated by free-roaming horses since he first began studying them in 2001.The B.C. biologist quickly learned the animals were an important part of the ecosystem and held cultural significance for local First Nations — even though they are treated by many as "destructive intruders," he told CBC's Radio West. McCrory's 20-plus years of research on horses in the Chilcotin plateau — a remote region in west-central B.C. — has now culminated in a book that he hopes will chang
Dana White says referee Kerry Hatley regrets his "very bad" stoppage in Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green at UFC Austin.
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks' 30-0 run Saturday night was good enough for NBA history, just not for a victory. The Mavericks' run in the fourth quarter against Oklahoma City was the l ongest without allowing a basket in the play-by-play era, which dates to 1996-97. The run lasted from 11:09 remaining in the game until 4:18, carrying Dallas from a 111-87 deficit into a 117-111 lead. But the Thunder regained control and won 126-120. The NBA said the previous record was a 29-0 run by Clevelan
TORONTO — Joseph Woll saved his best for last. The Maple Leafs rookie goaltender had already made two huge stops in overtime when Kraken forward Jordan Eberle appeared on the lip of the crease with the game on his stick. Woll went full stretch — "just trying to do everything I can" — to deny that chance as well, giving him 37 saves through regulation and the 3-on-3 extra period before making two more in the shootout as Toronto secured a 4-3 victory over Seattle. "A lot of fun when the game's on
Watch Mike Perry's brutal win over Luke Rockhold ahead of his return this Saturday at BKFC 56.
"Jon Rahm is one of the biggest assets that we have on the PGA Tour.”
Florida State is the first undefeated Power Five team to miss out on the four-team playoff.
Zara and Mike Tindall have opened up about how their children and the Prince and Princess of Wales' children often find themselves in competition…
"I haven’t played in six months," the golf pro said following his return to the sport
REGINA — A Saskatchewan judge has found a former Western Hockey League coach guilty of inappropriately touching and hitting a teenage player 35 years ago. Justice Peter Bergbusch convicted Bernard Lynch, a former assistant coach with the Regina Pats hockey team, of sexual assault and assault of a 17-year-old in 1988. The player cannot be identified. The judge says he found Lynch's testimony to be inconsistent and that the evidence supplied by the player was straightforward and truthful. Lynch is
Harry Winkler speaks with CNN’s Jake Tapper about his iconic “Happy Days” character, Arthur “The Fonz” Fonzarelli.
Miesha Tate turned back the clock at UFC on ESPN 52 as she put forth a vintage performance and submitted Julia Avila.
The NFL safety wrote "Yikes" alongside a photograph of a reporter's wife in a since-deleted post
Michigan is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time since it won its last national championship in 1997 while Georgia slipped to No. 6 on Sunday after its 29-game winning streak was snapped by Alabama. Michigan received 51 first-place votes. No. 2 Washington had 11 first-place votes and the Huskies were followed by Texas at No. 3 and Florida State at No. 4. All four are conference champions and all but the Longhorns are unbeaten.
UFC Austin will forever be remembered as the first UFC card to feature slam knockouts in back-to-back fights, courtesy of Cody Brundage.
Until Saturday, Georgia's last loss came to Alabama in the 2021 SEC title game.
Michigan clinched a College Football Playoff berth with a defeat of Iowa in the Big Ten title game. It also earned Jim Harbaugh a $1.5 million bonus.
Former Regina junior hockey coach Bernie Lynch has been found guilty of assault and sexual assault against a 17-year-old player in 1988.
On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here. ___ Aaron Rodgers defied conventional medicine by returning to practice just 77 days after surgery for a torn Achilles tendon. How he did it should be the No. 1 question instead of questioning his motivation. Even if Rodgers doesn’t play again for the New York Jets (4-7) this season because it wouldn’t make sense if they’re eliminated from the playoff race, his recovery so far sets a s