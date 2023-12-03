Lynn University looks for redemption in road to NCAA women's tournament

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Joseph Woll saved his best for last. The Maple Leafs rookie goaltender had already made two huge stops in overtime when Kraken forward Jordan Eberle appeared on the lip of the crease with the game on his stick. Woll went full stretch — "just trying to do everything I can" — to deny that chance as well, giving him 37 saves through regulation and the 3-on-3 extra period before making two more in the shootout as Toronto secured a 4-3 victory over Seattle. "A lot of fun when the game's on