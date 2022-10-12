Lviv shops work without power after Russian attack

STORY: "As a result of the missile strike, 30% of Lviv is temporarily without electricity,” city mayor Andriy Sadovyi wrote on the Telegram messaging app, adding that the water supply had also been interrupted in two districts of the city.

“We will be working, we have a wood-burning stove, so we will be able to feed (people)”, said Natalya Sobko, 24-year-old bartender.

"Everyone understands that these are the forced consequences of missile strikes." she added.