Lunar Rainbows Form Over Yosemite Waterfalls During Strawberry Full Moon

A strawberry full moon created a magical scene of lunar rainbows forming in the waterfalls at Yosemite National Park, California.

Photographer Shreenivasan Manievannan captured the stunning moment in footage shot during the evening on June 2 and 3.

“The valley was also flooded creating reflections of the towering peaks and waterfalls everywhere. The full moon on a clear day will have the same effect to create beautiful rainbows on the misty water like what the sun does,” Manievannan told Storyful.

Sharing the footage on Instagram, Manievannan wrote, “Moonbow this year was phenomenal with epic snowpack in the Sierra Nevada! This is a combo of real-time video capture along with Timelapse shots to capture the trailing stars on a full moon night!” Credit: Shreenivasan Manievannan via Storyful