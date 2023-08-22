Lumumba Sayers Jr., MMA fighter, identified as victim killed in Denver shooting

Denver Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect of a shooting early Saturday morning near the corner of 28th Street and Welton in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood that left two people dead. One of the victims has been identified as 23-year-old Lumumba Sayers Jr., a local MMA fighter who worked with his father to help stop youth violence. “He's the founder of the Gloves Up Guns Down: Get Your Heads Up in the Hood movement. He was stopping a lot of the violence here in the community. Putting on boxing matches and stuff and showing these kids that there's a different way. He ran my moving company for me, that was my best friend,” Lumumba Sayers Sr. said.