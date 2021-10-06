Lumps of Black Oil Wash Ashore on California's Newport Beach

Lumps of black crude oil washed ashore onto Newport Beach on October 5, video shows, as crews worked to clean up oil from a massive spill off the coast of Orange County, California.

At least 144,000 gallons spilled from a broken pipeline around 4.5 miles from the shore on Saturday, October 2, endangering local wildlife and habitats, according to updated reports from state and federal officials.

California’s Governor Gavin Newsom announced a state of emergency in Orange County on October 4, following the spill.

Authorities said on October 5 that diver reports showed that about 4,000 feet of the pipeline was “laterally displaced” by about 105 feet and had a “13-inch split.”

They said 4,788 gallons of crude oil had been recovered, 11,360 feet of containment boom had been deployed to protect beaches, and six miles of shoreline had been cleaned, as of Tuesday.

An investigation into the cause of the spill was ongoing, the Coast Guard said. Credit: Michelle Annette via Storyful