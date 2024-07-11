Luke Weaver escapes the jam in the 6th
Luke Weaver induces an inning-ending double play in the 6th to leave two runners stranded and keep the Yankees in front, 2-1
The last White Sox pitcher to throw one was a fellow named Sloppy Thurston.
The two-time MVP had one of the best games of her career and continues to lead the Aces back into championship contention.
After an early lead for the Netherlands, England equalized in the first half and scored late to take the victory and move on to the next round.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about who should be the starting pitchers for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, the Reds getting an impact from Rece Hinds, the Mets making a trade and the Boston Red Sox having a door of opportunity.
Derrick White of the Celtics has been named as a replacement.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
This is the first time on the NBA 2K cover for all three players.
Utah named defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley the team's coach in waiting on July 1.
The winner of Wednesday's Colombia-Uruguay semifinal will become the first true test for Argentina in this year's Copa América.
Trea Turner's grand slam opened up the 10-1 blowout as the Phillies struck first in a battle of the NL's best teams.
A guard slipped and fell into Álvaro Morata’s legs while chasing after a fan on the field Tuesday after Spain’s semifinals win over France.
The Panthers confirmed two days ago without explanation that Wilson was no longer with the team.
With July 4th in the rear view mirror, fantasy football season is just around the corner. The pod is back from vacation with Matt Harmon and Yahoo Sports Frank Schwab continuing our summer 'Flip the Script' series. In the latest installment, the two try to identify this year's Cincinnati Bengals: A Super Bowl contender that crumbles for one reason or another.
Yamal broke a record that had stood for 20 years.
Saturday's fights were a case study in boxing's dual reality where ex-MMA stars delivered an action-packed sideshow while the so-called future of the sport had fans leaving early for the exits.
Christian Polanco and guest host Christine Cupo from CBS Sports talk about the newly released USA Olympic men’s & women’s soccer rosters, give a roundup of all the action from the Copa América & Euro tournaents and the controversy surrounding the San Diego Wave FC.
Pitcher Clayton Kershaw is expected to make a rehab start, moving him closer to returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Gipson, 33, is a free agent.
Dan Hurley chose UConn over the NBA, and UConn is rewarding him handsomely.
New York Yankees' Ben Rice became the first rookie in franchise history to hit three home runs in a game during a 14-4 win over the Red Sox.