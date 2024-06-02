Luke Raley's solo home run (6)
Luke Raley drills a solo home run to right field for his 6th homer of the season, putting the Mariners on the board in the 4th
Novak Djokovic's latest win at the French Open didn't finish until 3:07 a.m. local time in the latest example of a long-running match in the sport.
The Sky have also been fined $5,000.
Birmingham-Southern keeps its baseball season alive with a 9–7 walk-off win over Randolph-Macon in the Division III College World Series.
Mallory Swanson and Tierna Davidson each netted a brace in the win.
Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior scored goals in the second half to give Real Madrid its 15th Champions League title with a 2–0 win over Borussia Dortmund.
The Yankees slugger was struggling massively in April. He now leads MLB in home runs.
It wasn't the best fight, but Zhilei Zhang made the most of it.
Even before his injury, Acuña was one of many Braves struggling at the plate, and the team now faces a roster-wide power outage.
Mike Brown could make up to $10 million annually with the Kings.
Means, a former All-Star, is a free agent after this season.
The Pistons last won a postseason game in 2008 and last made the playoffs in 2019.
Jake Mintz is joined by Chelsea Janes to talk about the Jorge Lopez-New York Mets situation that occurred on Wednesday, the Blue Jays going night mode with their City Connect uniforms, an injury to the Yankees' rotation and give their Good, Bad, Uggla picks for the week.
Johnson was one of the NFL's top coaching prospects this offseason.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Acuña Jr. suffered a second ACL tear in three years during Sunday's win over the Pirates.
Boston has been the best team in the league all season.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy praised quarterback Trey Lance, saying he's close to mastering the team's offense. Lance did not play last season.
The Bears have plenty to figure out in this year's training camp.