Luke Raley's solo home run (16)

Luke Raley cranks a solo home run to center field, cutting the Mariners' deficit to 3-1 in the 5th inning
Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete-Crow Armstrong showed serious speed in running out an inside-the-park home run
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo took batting practice before Friday's game against the Boston Red Sox to determine the team's fantasy football draft order.
Following Tennessee's first-ever national championship in baseball, the school rewarded coach Tony Vitello with a new contract that makes him the highest-paid coach in college baseball.
Jones, who signed with the Cardinals in May, was arrested last November on a domestic battery charge, which was later dropped.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about Joey Votto deciding to retire, the Mariners firing Scott Servais after nine years, the Angels extending Perry Minasian and give their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla for this week.
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes continues to make a case for the National League Rookie of the Year award, throwing six scoreless innings Thursday vs. the Cincinnati Reds.
A former Colorado assistant football coach reportedly attempted to raise NIL funding from Saudi Arabia. The efforts were made on his own without the athletic department's endorsement.
Jason Heyward was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers soon after losing his starting right field position to Mookie Betts.
The Hawkeyes open up against Illinois State on Aug. 31.
Ronald Acuña Jr. become the fourth player to achieve the milestone last year as rule changes resulted in more stolen base attempts.
Are you willing to live on the wide side with Wembanyama, or are you avoiding any funny fantasy basketball business and sticking with Jokić?
She's got a long way to go to catch Diana Taurasi.
By 'gimmicks,' Lyles apparently means running any distance that's not 100 meters.
Nebraska fans won't have to wait long to see Dylan Raiola in action.
Charles Robinson checks in from the road with info on quarterbacks, rookies, fantasy and a whole lot more.
While the Big 12 may not have a consensus top-five or even top-10 team in its ranks, this conference boasts a lot of depth — and a lot of teams that think they can win it and get into the playoff.
The annual Thanksgiving week tournament is making its return to Maui with a stacked lineup after a year away due to the devastating Lahaina wildfires.
Neris was 14 appearances away from securing $9 million for next season with the Cubs.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts highlights some interesting ADP movement ahead of the third week of preseason action.
The analysts of Yahoo Fantasy share their full-PPR running back rankings for ahead of 2024 fantasy football drafts.