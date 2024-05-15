Luke Raley's solo home run (3)
Luke Raley pulls a ball down the right-field line for a solo home run to open the scoring for the Mariners
DENVER (AP) — The nameplate above the locker for Valeri Nichushkin has already been removed at the Colorado Avalanche's practice facility. It could be just for now — or possibly for good. For a second consecutive year, the Avalanche are on the brink of elimination from the playoffs with Nichushkin, one of their top players, unavailable due to circumstances away from the ice. This may be the last straw for the Avs when it comes to the talented 29-year-old Russian forward. Nichushkin was suspended
Willson Contreras broke his arm getting hit by a swing last week, shining a spotlight on the risk catchers are taking in the name of efficiency.
The couple were together for seven years.
All five of these hitters were drafted highly in fantasy baseball leagues. So far, they have not lived up to their ADPs — and that's an understatement. Scott Pianowski analyzes.
The mogul last covered the publication in 2014 alongside Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge
“Gonna be epic,” Brittany Mahomes promised her Instagram followers just before the new Swimsuit Issue debuted. And she played a Taylor Swift song.
He withdrew from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson two weeks ago after a first-round 80.
PRAGUE, Czechia — Captain John Tavares scored 15 seconds into overtime and saved his teammates some embarrassment as Canada held on for a 6-5 win over Austria on Tuesday at the world hockey championship. Tavares ended the extra session quickly, taking the puck from behind centre ice, then skating into the Austrian zone and ripping a shot past goaltender David Madlener. It was unlikely anyone on the Canadian bench would have thought such heroics would have been necessary after 40 minutes of play.
Gabriella DeGasperis is a force of nature.
EDMONTON — Vancouver Canucks defenceman Carson Soucy has been suspended one game for a cross-check on Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid. A skirmish began after the final buzzer sounded in Vancouver's 4-3 victory in Game 3 Sunday after Soucy shoved McDavid behind the Canucks' net and McDavid responded by hitting Soucy's leg with his stick. Canucks blue liner Nikita Zadorov then cross-checked McDavid from behind, and Soucy cross-checked the Oilers captain in the face as he was falling. Souc
Masters champion Scottie Scheffler arrived at Valhalla on Monday for the PGA Championship and received congratulations at every turn, none related to any of his victories. Scheffler said he and his wife named the baby Bennett. Jon Rahm was among the first to greet Scheffler on the putting green, gave him a hug and said, “Have you had much sleep?” Rahm has two sons.
Negotiations between the PGA Tour, DP World and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund – which bankrolls LIV Golf – have been ongoing.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Bruins captain Brad Marchand will not play in Game 5 of Boston’s Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night, coach Jim Montgomery said. Marchand traveled with the team to Florida but is “not an option tonight,” Montgomery said after the team’s morning skate. Marchand, the team’s leading scorer in this year’s playoffs before he was injured, was staggered on a hit to his head from Panthers forward Sam Bennett in the first period of Game 3
In one scenario, Dallas makes Prescott the highest paid player in NFL history. In another, the Cowboys decline that commitment, at which point another team will make him the top paid player in NFL history.
Ahead of Season 26 of The Voice, NBC’s long-running sing-off has offered red swivel chairs to two new coaches: Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé, the network announced Monday. The duo will join Reba McEntire, who is returning for her third consecutive cycle, and Gwen Stefani, who is coming back for her eighth non-consecutive season. (Maybe …
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers will start Calvin Pickard in net tonight for Game 4 of their playoff series with the Vancouver Canucks. The 32-year-old journeyman netminder replaces Stuart Skinner, who was pulled in the third period of Edmonton's 4-3 loss to Vancouver on Sunday after giving up four goals on 15 shots. Pickard is making his first start in the NHL playoffs after making 20 appearances for the Oilers in the regular season. The six-foot-one, 206-pound goalie went 12-7-1 with a 2.45 goa
"I think it's a good lesson for me as a parent," said Brady about the comedy roast
The pair met in 2012 and married in 2017.
MLB takes aim at the parent company of Bally Sports, saying it is depriving fans of seeing great moments from players like Kevin Pillar.
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — More than 20 years after winning an unlikely gold medal in short track speedskating at the Salt Lake City Olympics, Steven Bradbury is back in the news for another good reason. Bradbury has been presented with a bravery award by the Queensland state governor for rescuing four teenagers from rough seas at a beach at Caloundra, an hour north of the capital Brisbane, in March of last year. In 2002, Bradbury became known as the “accidental hero” after winning Australia's f