Luke Raley robs Jeremy Peña's homer
Luke Raley leaps at the wall in left-center field for an incredible home run robbery of Jeremy Peña in the top of the 2nd inning
The New York Mets were the cure for the ailing Los Angeles Dodgers.
Being an MLB umpire is a thankless job, both emotionally taxing and physically strenuous. But Hernández’s outwardly standoffish attitude and penchant for comically bad calls did him no favors.
After it took off on social media, Justin Fields officially shut down the idea that he’d be playing on special teams for the Steelers.
Stewart-Haas began in 2009 when Tony Stewart joined forces with Gene Haas.
Tanoh Kpassagnon tore his Achilles while running a drill at a team workout earlier this offseason, the Saints confirmed on Tuesday.
The Pacers need to stay healthy and strike a balance between offense and defense that allows them to make a deeper run in the postseason.
The NFL season will be here before we know it.
Counsell grew up near Milwaukee and spent parts of 18 years with the organization in various roles. But fans weren't going to let him off the hook when he joined the rival Cubs.
Ángel Hernández, by both fans and players alike, has long been considered one of the most hated umpires in Major League Baseball.
MLB and the Prostate Cancer Foundation are raising awareness about the disease through the 29th annual Home Run Challenge.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the season-ending injury to Ronald Acuña Jr. and where the Braves go from here, the Orioles mopping the White Sox and Birmingham–Southern College Panthers making the College World Series despite their school shutting down.
The Mavericks are now just one win away from their first NBA Finals trip since 2011.
Derek Lively was woozy after the back of his head collided with Karl-Anthony Towns' knee. His availability for Game 4 is in doubt.
WWE King and Queen of the Ring took place Saturday in Saudi Arabia. There were three championship contests on the six-match card Saturday, but only one title changed hands.
Ball's plan is to be ready at the start of next season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Mercedes Moné will make her AEW in-ring debut at 'Double or Nothing.' It's also her first match since suffering a severe ankle injury in 2023.
The "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" lived up to the hype with a thrilling finish after a lengthy weather delay.
Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab talk about what they’re most looking forward to in the 2024 NFL season, as well as taking a look at Lamar Jackson’s weight loss, the NFL possibly adding an 18th game and Aaron Rodgers almost taking a VP nomination.
The Detroit Pistons are working on a deal to make New Orleans Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon the team's new president of basketball operations.